Upper West 80’s Productions Announces Rounded Corners Showtimes at Select Emagine Entertainment Locations

A book smart 13-year old girl, raised alone by her Wall Street father, learns about life from her new carefree babysitter over summer vacation.

…But Rounded Corners is about more than just a motherless girl finding balance and coming to terms with her history. It’s about America doing the same.

Marie Check plays the role of Sarah Phillips, a book smart 13-year old girl raised alone by her Wall Street father. When her older babysitter is suddenly unavailable, Sarah’s father arranges for a new babysitter, Nellie Gray — played by Tinuke Adetunji, to spend time with Sarah over summer vacation. At first, Sarah and Nellie have little in common. Sarah is focused on school and the financial markets, while Nellie is a fun-loving person who worked in a restaurant before coming into Sarah’s life.

Over time, Nellie teaches Sarah important life lessons and prods Sarah into talking about her mother. Sarah has only fleeting memories of her mother, and is afraid to ask her father about the past. It turns out, Sarah is also afraid of insects. Nellie teaches Sarah to overcome her fears, to find strength, and how to find balance that is missing in her life. We find out that Nellie had a life experience years ago that gave her strength to work through life struggles and achieve something amazing in her own right.

After the lessons of the summer are almost over, Sarah finally confronts her father to discover the truth about her past. Then, and only then, can she truly be free.

Director Comments:

On the surface, Rounded Corners is about a motherless girl and her babysitter, shot in a style of vignettes that take place throughout New York City. But underneath it is a movie about America finding her balance, true strength, and coming to terms with her history. The movie presents a quirky and fun storyline, but represents the serious nature of loss and life. We feel that the movie will resonate very well with all audiences across the USA.

The movie includes iconic and beautiful shots of New York: Central Park, Columbus Circle, Riverside Park, the High Line, Grand Central Terminal, and Times Square.

Special movie trivia: The film production was a family effort. Tinuke was Marie’s babysitter for several years, and the chemistry shows on screen. The movie was written, directed, and produced by first-time filmmaker Paul Check, Marie’s father on and off screen.

Rounded Corners is playing at the following Emagine Entertainment locations starting Friday July 24th: Emagine Frankfort in Frankfort, IL, Emagine White Bear in Saint Paul, MN, Emagine Willow Creek in Plymouth, MN, and Emagine Geneva Lakes in Lake Geneva, WI.

