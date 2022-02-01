Upland Pre-Sale Begins for Metaverse (MV) Motors Cars

Upland players can purchase four car models including the Coupe, Van, SUV and Semi Truck

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#metaverse—Upland, the largest metaverse platform mapped to the real world, today announced the pre-sale of four car models: Series 1 R (Coupe); Series V E (Van); Series 4 R (SUV); and Series S E (Semi Truck). Players can pre-purchase cars here.





The pre-sale comes a week after the launch of Metaverse Motors (“MV Motors”), a native car brand for the Upland metaverse that will be introduced with its flagship showroom in Santa Clara, CA.

With MV Motors, players will be able to race, design, manufacture, and trade their vehicles, which will have a wide variety of uses across the Upland ecosystem and create an entire new economy. Leveraging their portfolio of NFT cars, players can earn additional money through activities such as transporting cargo, ridesharing, racing through the open cities of Upland, and more.

MV Motors features:

DRIVE – Cars will be used as a means of transportation both between cities and within cities in Upland. Much like the real world, some cities in Upland will only be accessible via cars.

– Cars will be used as a means of transportation both between cities and within cities in Upland. Much like the real world, some cities in Upland will only be accessible via cars. RIDESHARE AND TRANSPORTATION – Players will now be able to connect while they travel together to other cities in Upland. Ridesharing will also support a growing services economy with the ability to transport cargo of any kind within Upland cities.

– Players will now be able to connect while they travel together to other cities in Upland. Ridesharing will also support a growing services economy with the ability to transport cargo of any kind within Upland cities. RACING – Racing will be the first fully immersive Unity-based experience in the Upland metaverse, allowing players to compete with each other in Upland-built and player-generated races. Players can optimize both car and driver NFT traits to supercharge performance and dominate the competition.

Racing will be the first fully immersive Unity-based experience in the Upland metaverse, allowing players to compete with each other in Upland-built and player-generated races. Players can optimize both car and driver NFT traits to supercharge performance and dominate the competition. METAVENTURES – The MV Motors economy will be powered by the players, allowing them to operate a variety of new Metaventures (user-owned shops) such as showrooms (dealerships), body shops, racing academies, and more.

– The MV Motors economy will be powered by the players, allowing them to operate a variety of new Metaventures (user-owned shops) such as showrooms (dealerships), body shops, racing academies, and more. ENTERPRISE – Real world car brands and car enthusiasts now have a natural entry point to bring the automotive industry into the metaverse. The rapidly growing digital goods economy is the next step in connecting brands with their communities. A hotbed for web3 innovation, Upland is the perfect place for players to extend their presence into the digital world.

To learn more about MV Motors and this groundbreaking pre-sale, visit the official website here and join the conversation.

ABOUT UPLAND

Upland (https://upland.me/) is a platform for the metaverse mapped to the real world. The company’s mission is to build community through a strong entrepreneur economy that allows players, developers, and brands to manufacture goods and experiences, monetize assets, and build utility into NFTs through fun earn-based activities. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with hubs in Las Vegas, Ukraine, and Brazil, Upland was named among Fast Company’s “Next Big Things in Tech” in 2021 and one of “22 San Francisco Startups To Watch in 2022” by Built In SF. Upland is committed to becoming carbon negative and is a proud partner of Carbonfuture. For more information about our sustainability commitment visit https://www.upland.me/sustainability. Upland is available on iOS, Android and the Web, and can be played from anywhere in the world.

Contacts

[email protected]