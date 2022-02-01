Upgrade Your Sound With Sonos Ray and New Colors for Sonos Roam

Sonos extends industry-leading home theater line with an all-new compact soundbar, alongside three fresh new colors for its popular ultraportable smart speaker

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced new speakers that expand its home theater and portable line-ups, offering listeners more ways to easily connect with the content they love. The brand debuted Sonos Ray, a compact soundbar with impressive sound for its size, as well as three stylish colors for its ultraportable Bluetooth smart speaker, Sonos Roam. As with all Sonos products, the brand’s newest speakers deliver great sound that helps you play more, hear more and feel more, whether at home or on-the-go. Ray will be available globally on June 7 for $279, while Roam’s three new colors are out beginning today, for $179 each.

“Homes have become movie theaters, fitness studios, gaming hubs and so much more, all supported by a streaming era that is no longer exclusive to just TV, music and film,” said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos. “Ray makes it easier than ever to enhance those listening experiences, thanks to its smaller size and impressive sound.”

Blockbuster Sound from Sonos Ray

Ray raises the bar for at-home entertainment with new acoustic innovations that deliver balanced sound, crisp dialogue and solid bass.

Room-Filling Sound: Custom-designed waveguides project sound from wall to wall, and advanced processing accurately positions elements throughout your room so you feel like you’re at the center of the story.

Precisely Balanced: A new bass reflex system with a proprietary design delivers thrilling lows with perfectly weighted bass, while custom acoustics precisely harmonize mid and high-range frequencies.

Tuned to Perfection: Like all Sonos speakers, Ray was tuned with the input of the Sonos Soundboard, a collection of leaders across music, film and more. Fine tune the sound even further with Trueplay to create the ideal listening experience for any room.

Enhanced Listening: Sonos’ Speech Enhancement ensures even greater clarity so you never miss a word, while Night Sound reduces the intensity of loud effects so you don’t disturb anyone else at home.

Compact Design: Whether you’re placing it on your media stand or tucking it inside a credenza, Ray’s understated and impressively compact design blends into any space.

Sustainable Sound: Ray also features our most sustainable design packaging to date, with a gift box and protective cushions that are 100% post-consumer recycled paper.

Ray brings the brand’s category-leading simplicity and versatility to a more accessible price point, making it easy to build your first home theater setup or expand in more rooms. The new soundbar is compatible with all of your favorite streaming services, so you can enjoy movies, music and more with simple setup and control – just open the Sonos app and start listening in minutes. You can easily control Ray with your existing TV remote, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2 and more. Add a pair of Ones to your home theater setup for surround sound or connect to any Sonos speaker for multi-room listening.

Sonos Ray is available globally on June 7, 2022 for $279 USD.

Express Individual Style with New Colors for Sonos Roam: Olive, Wave and Sunset

Sonos’ ultraportable smart speaker Sonos Roam is now available in three new hues: Olive, Wave and Sunset. Influenced by natural serenity, evening skies and outdoor living, Roam’s new colors are as versatile as the speaker itself, complementing interior and outdoor styles while still harmonizing with the rest of the Sonos system.

Olive : Inspired by lush landscapes from desert cacti to pristine park gardens.

: Inspired by lush landscapes from desert cacti to pristine park gardens. Wave : Drawing from the serenity of coastal beaches and backyard poolside oases.

: Drawing from the serenity of coastal beaches and backyard poolside oases. Sunset: Influenced by painted desert sands and vibrant evening skies.

“As we reignite our sense of curiosity and chase new experiences, we’re being more considerate about how the things we wear and carry represent our personal style,” said Maxime Bouvat-Merlin, SVP for Hardware and Operations at Sonos. “Inspired by the places you’ll go, Roam’s newest colors are the perfect accent piece to express individuality through more ways than just sound.”

An ultraportable companion, Roam lets you stream all your favorite content on WiFi and Bluetooth, offering waterproof durability and all-day battery life to keep you connected wherever your curiosity takes you.

All three new colorways are available worldwide on May 11, 2022 for $179.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is the world’s leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

Contacts

Lindsey Carver



[email protected]