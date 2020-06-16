Upflex Launches Safe Spaces™, Uniting Top Flexible Space Brands In Global Workplace Re-Entry Program

Over 1,300 Flex Locations Already Participating from Partners Including WeWork, Knotel, Breather, Servcorp, Ucommune and more

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upflex Inc., the largest global network of flexible workspaces, today launched Safe Spaces™, a global workplace re-entry program to help businesses of all sizes safely ramp up operations as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted across the world. The largest coworking alliance of its kind, it offers companies of any size access to approved workspaces that comply with a strict set of health and safety guidelines to reduce risks to employees as they return to the office.

Top flex space brands participating in this collective effort include WeWork, Knotel, Breather, Servcorp, Novel Coworking, Venture X, Serendipity Labs, CommonGrounds, Premier Workspace, Mindspace, Talent Garden, Rent24, Tribes, Landmark, IOS Offices, Publico, Garage Society, The Hive, OYO Workspaces, and Ucommune among many others. Companies of any size can now access over 1,300 approved, safe and flexible workspaces. Safe Spaces™ encourages all flex brands to join the endeavor and make the return to work as safe as possible.

“We are all looking forward to the moment when lockdowns are lifted, but the first priority must be to ensure people are safe when returning to work,” said Christophe Garnier, CEO and co-founder of Upflex. “The virus has accelerated a change already in motion: a move to a flexible, distributed workforce. Safe Spaces™ embraces these changes by allowing employees to keep flexible work arrangements, alleviate work from home constraints, and easily find safe workspace close to home, so they can avoid public transport.”

To become a part of Safe Spaces™, participating locations agree to comply with CDC guidelines (for US Spaces) or World Health Organization or other applicable local governing body’s guidelines (for non-US Spaces). In addition, Upflex worked with Karen Hoffmann, Clinical Instructor, Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine to define and approve Safe Spaces™ guidelines. Depending on location, guidelines include strict 6-foot distancing policies between desks, touchless temperature screening, and disinfection of office space. Each location complying with guidelines earns the Safe Spaces™ stamp of approval and is made searchable through Upflex’s website or app.

“As we think about the future of the workplace and learn from our experiences across our 800+ locations around the world, WeWork continues to prioritize professional distancing, flexibility, improved air quality, and expanded personal sanitation outposts as part of our new normal. While we all adapt to new realities, collaboration and connection remain more important than ever—and having a safe place to do that is essential,” said Nick Worswick, Chief Revenue Officer at WeWork. “Safe Spaces™ by Upflex provides an accessible and transparent platform for safe, flexible workspaces at a critical time.”

The Upflex memberships allow employees and teams to easily book Safe Spaces™, from desks to private offices, and meeting rooms across all flex operators worldwide. Pricing ranges from $115 to $999 per month depending on number of employees, inventory type and frequency. Upflex also provides a unique hub and spoke model, perfect for distributed teams and allowing companies to pair an HQ with the entire Upflex network. This new model allows companies to reduce office costs by over 50%, remove long-term lease reliance, and let companies come back to the office at a pace that works for them. Additionally, to help everyone get back to work safely, Upflex is offering free day passes to any company worldwide who wishes to try Safe Spaces™ to keep its employees happy, productive, and safe.

Upflex and Colliers International have signed an agreement so Colliers can offer the Upflex platform broadly to occupier clients through an online portal managed by Upflex. Participating Colliers clients will have on-demand membership access to the 5,000 flexible workspaces in the global network.

“We are looking forward to offering our clients this enterprising access to an extensive supply of flexible workspace solutions. There is good potential in the ability to transact our client’s on-demand daily needs through an efficient technology portal,” said Scott Nelson, CEO, Occupiers Services at Colliers International.

ABOUT UPFLEX

Upflex is the world’s first sustainable and flexible co-working booking platform for businesses. The platform is a global marketplace providing access to over 8000 workspaces in 200 cities across 65 countries. Co-founded by Christophe Garnier and Ginger Dhaliwal, Upflex focuses on the needs of the changing workforce, reducing costs, and making a positive environmental impact. Upflex closed a $4.1 million seed round from leading Silicon Valley investor Ecosystem Integrity Fund. Upflex has partnered with Trees.org to plant a tree for every area booked using its platform. The company has already planted 10,000 trees thanks to its first 100 clients. For more information, visit https://upflex.com/ and follow @Upflexapp.

