Update to Sourcepoint CMP Enables Publishers to Navigate IDFA Changes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#data—Sourcepoint, the data privacy software company of record for the digital marketing ecosystem, today announces it has enhanced its Dialogue suite of messaging solutions to enable publishers to create user journeys that integrate with Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework on iOS. Sourcepoint’s multi-messaging setup will allow publishers to deliver branded and highly customizable messaging to increase consent for Apple’s Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), while meeting App Store requirements and privacy regulations, including GDPR and CCPA. The platform’s testing and reporting capabilities enable publishers to create precise message scenarios and workflows to reconcile users’ privacy choices across frameworks, in order to deliver a unified approach to consent and consumer privacy.

Apple’s forthcoming iOS 14.5 update will require app publishers to ask users to opt-in to cross-context tracking in order to access the IDFA for ad targeting, measurement, and content personalization, adding yet another layer to consent messaging and consumer preference syndication. To streamline and simplify the consumer privacy experience , Sourcepoint has developed a messaging solution whereby publishers can deliver prompts prior to iOS native messages in order to educate users about the data value exchange. The platform centralizes the delivery of different types of consent messages: brand messaging, native iOS messages, and the CMP messages that are necessary for regulatory and ecosystem compliance.

Sourcepoint’s solution will enable publishers to create engaging user experiences that are optimized for compliance and monetization. The Dialogue platform offers A/B and multivariate testing for message sequence and timing, allowing publishers to understand where each consent action is taken in the user journey, which scenario performs best, and to communicate the consumer’s preferences to the ecosystem accordingly. The messaging solution will also offer publishers the ability to retarget users who decline iOS tracking, asking users to reconsider their choice and link them to their phone’s privacy settings.

“Apple’s new consent requirement will have a huge impact on the way publishers monetize on iOS. Apple has chosen to implement a choice framework that acts as a blunt instrument, potentially encompassing a wide range of use cases without adequate education or choice for the consumer. Our mission is to help companies provide real transparency and control for consumers, in a way that allows the entire media ecosystem to thrive,” Ben Barokas CEO at Sourcepoint comments. “While it’s positive to see tech giants like Google and Apple enhancing their privacy offerings, to truly advance data ethics requires all media ecosystem participants to work collaboratively to educate consumers and respect their choices.”

