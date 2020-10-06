Unwrap What’s New This Holiday at Macy’s

New brands, amazing value, convenient services and flexible shipping solutions make buying the perfect gift easier than ever

Select Gifts to Shop Now

Dr. Oz Good Life™



Don’t lose any sleep this holiday season with Dr.Oz Good Life™ sleep collection. For the first time, Dr. Mehmet Oz, world-renowned cardiac surgeon best known for his award-winning TV show “The Dr. Oz Show,” created a complete line of sleep products to help everyone sleep better. Featuring cutting-edge technology that’s proven to instantly stop snoring and relieve back pain, the collection includes an amazing assortment of mattresses, adjustable bed bases, pillows, blankets and comforters. Nano-silver treatment and microfine silver threads are woven into the entire line of sleep products, promising long lasting antibacterial effects. Plus EngineeredDown™ Fill pillows and comforters feel like down, but have no feathers, the perfect solution for a dreamy sleep and silent night. It’s also temperature neutral, which is perfect for hot sleepers.

Clé de Peau Beauty



Calling all beauty lovers! Founded in Japan in 1982 to innovate skin cell science, Clé de Peau Beauté discovered Skin Intelligence, which maximizes skin’s brilliant ability to unlock your most radiant skin. From deluxe textures to stunning packaging, serums to lotions, foundations to lipsticks, this best-in-class brand develops innovative products in luxurious formulations to reveal ultimate beauty. Up the ante and gift that special woman an exclusive gift set created for Macy’s.

Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry



Give the gift of sparkle and happily ever after with Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry. Inspired by the romance of Disney fairy tales, the collection features diamond, gold and gemstone jewelry, Whether buying a gift for a daughter, treating yourself or proposing to a soul mate, Enchanted Fine Jewelry empowers every woman to beautifully express her inner princess and celebrate all of life’s meaningful moments.

Macy’s Candy Kitchen



Shopping for someone with a sweet tooth? Treat them to something sweet with Macy’s Candy Kitchen’s 12 Days of Christmas lollipop tree featuring a variety of original gourmet lollipop flavors to enjoy a treat for each day.

Booze Hound Collection



For those who enjoy their chocolate with a boozy twist, Booze Hound is a curated collection of sweets sure to please any bourbon or whiskey lover. With everything from Dark Chocolate Bourbon flavored truffles to Craft Beer Pretzel Caramels and Bourbon Nut Brittle, it delivers a fun surprise for the chocolate-loving adult on your list.

Gifts that Gift Back

Elizabeth’s Dress For Make-A-Wish®



Macy’s beloved Believe letter-writing campaign, in partnership with Make-A-Wish®, will feature 6-year-old Elizabeth, a Make-A-Wish child battling leukemia whose wish to design a dress is coming true. Thanks to the style experts at Macy’s Fashion Office and the team at I.N.C. International Concepts, a Macy’s brand, Elizabeth had the opportunity to design a must-have floral maxi. Elizabeth’s exclusive design is available now online at macys.com. In the spirit of giving back this holiday season, 20 percent of the purchase price of the dress (through December 31) will benefit Make-A-Wish.

Buy A Coat, We’ll Donate One



The holidays are also about giving back. Macy’s, in partnership with nonprofit Clothes4Souls, is proud to announce its eighth annual “Buy a Coat and We’ll Donate One” campaign. For every eligible coat purchased online at macys.com from Wednesday, October 7 to Sunday, October 11, Macy’s will donate a brand new coat, up to 20,000 coats, to Clothes4Souls to provide warmth, hope and dignity to those in need this winter.

Gift Giving Made Easy

Purchasing and Shipping Options



For customers making a list and checking it twice, Macy’s has flexible shipping options to fit all deadlines. Macy’s contact-free curbside pickup is a quick and convenient way to pickup the perfect gift for the holidays. Customers can also buy online and pick-up at their local store, offering access to product at any Macy’s location with their ultimate gift shipped to the Macy’s nearest home.

DoorDash



Looking to get gifts in a jiffy? Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Macy’s is partnering with DoorDash to offer on demand, same-day delivery service across nearly 500 Macy’s stores nationwide. The service is powered exclusively through Drive – DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for businesses. With no minimum order required or time slot and queues, gift shopping from the comfort of home has never been easier, so go ahead and buy those matching pajamas for everyone in the family! Macy’s same-day delivery is available through macys.com and Macy’s mobile app.

Klarna Installment Payments Launch on macys.com



As part of an enhanced shopping experience on macys.com just in time for the holidays, Macy’s will offer customers more financial control and convenience with the launch of Klarna. After selecting the perfect gifts for everyone on their list, Klarna’s buy now, pay later offering gives customers more payment flexibility, with the ability to elect to pay for their purchases in four equal, interest-free installments at online checkout.

Personal Stylist



Win the holidays with help from Macy’s Personal Stylist. Now offering both virtual and in-person appointments, this free and easy service provides expert help with finding the right gift for everyone in the family, updating your home for the holidays or selecting the perfect head-to-toe look to wear inside or out this season. For unlimited access to a lifestyle expert dedicated to supporting all aspects of any shopping experience, make an appointment at macys.com/personalstylist.

Macy’s Gift Cards Always Fit



Still can’t find the perfect gift? Let loved ones pick out something they love with a Macy’s gift card or get two gifts in one by buying a gift card and booking a Personal Stylist appointment. Shoppers can also visit macys.com/gifts to learn more about Macy’s Gift Guide, get inspiration from Macy’s shopping experts, and shop the best of the best for the holiday season across all price points and for all recipients

Macy’s Star Rewards



Make the most of your holiday shopping with Macy’s Star Rewards. The fan-favorite loyalty program allows customers to earn on every purchase, every day, regardless of how they pay. Plus, customers can enjoy spending rewards on all their favorite products, including top brands. Rewards cannot be earned on or redeemed for gift cards, services or fees. For more information on Macy’s Star Reward program, visit macys.com/StarRewards.

Macy’s Mobile App



Shop your favorite holiday gifts on the go with the Macy’s mobile app, every customer’s indispensable shopping companion. Shop like a pro in store mode; pull up a store map to help find your way around in store, score the best deals by scanning for sales and promos, plus receive favorite items quickly by ordering in the app and choosing either store, curbside pickup or same day delivery with DoorDash. The user-friendly app offers fast pickup of online orders, easy access to points and promotions for Star Rewards members plus Macy’s Pay at select stores, which allows customers to leave their wallet at home and pay for purchases with their activated Macy’s card. Even better, create a list of all your favorite must-have holiday gifts so you don’t miss anyone on your list. The perfect gift is just one click away; download the Macy’s mobile app now on the Apple App store or get it on Google Play.

Not completely in love with your gift? Macy’s Holiday Return Policy offers an extended return window for items purchased October 1 through December 30, 2020. Most items can be returned by January 31, 2021 or later this year to provide additional flexibility for customers shopping throughout the season.

Health and safety continue to be a priority this season, and customers can shop their local Macy’s with confidence knowing there are enhanced cleaning and safety measures in place. In select stores, At Your Service, the ultimate customer service experience, will have separate areas for returns and pickups.

