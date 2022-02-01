Unlock A World of Possibilities with World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys Offer that Turns Stays into Rewarding Adventures

The latest global offer awards thousands of Bonus Points for members to explore and redeem for free nights, memorable experiences, exciting adventures and more

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World of Hyatt invites all members to celebrate travel and explore new destinations with the return of Bonus Journeys, making it easy to earn Bonus Points on upcoming stays. Starting today, World of Hyatt members can earn 3,000 Bonus Points for every two eligible nights, up to 30 nights, starting with their second stay after offer registration for stays completed between March 20, 2023 and May 26, 2023.

World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers* can earn an additional 500 Bonus Points with eligible nights at participating hotels in 10 cities—including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, Tokyo or Washington, D.C., starting with Cardmembers’ first stay completed after registration during the promotion period.

Spanning Hyatt’s impressive global portfolio, World of Hyatt is designed to inspire, complement and help members get the most out of their unique travel journeys for all life occasions.

How to Take Advantage of World of Hyatt’s Bonus Journeys

Log in to World of Hyatt (Not a member? Create an account – it’s free!). Visit the offers tab in the app or go to http://hyatt.com/bonusjourneys to register for Bonus Journeys between February 21, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. CT and April 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Book and complete stays at participating hotels and resorts across World of Hyatt’s expansive portfolio between March 20, 2023 and May 26, 2023. Begin earning 3,000 Bonus Points every two qualifying nights, up to 30 nights, starting with your second stay completed during the promotion period. Eligible nights do not need to be consecutive to qualify for earning Bonus Points. Plus, World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can earn an additional 500 Bonus Points every two nights, up to 30 nights, when those nights are at participating properties in ten cities starting with the members’ first stay completed after registration during the promotion period.

Those looking to embrace their most exciting year of travel can find a variety of ways to redeem newly earned points, unlocking sought-after destinations, elevated member-only experiences and distinct benefits at more than 1,200 hotels across 25+ brands.

Ways to Redeem Bonus Points Earned Through Bonus Journeys

To learn more about additional offers and experiences through World of Hyatt, or to sign up for free, visit hyatt.com.

For full promotion details including terms and conditions, please visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

* Cards issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Terms apply.

For further information:

Terms & Conditions



You must be a member of World of Hyatt in good standing and register for the promotion between February 21 (8:00 a.m. CT) and April 30, 2023 (11:59 p.m. CT), to participate. To join World of Hyatt, visit hyatt.com/join, and to register for the promotion, visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys. Only Eligible Nights completed after registration and between March 20 and May 26, 2023 (“Promotion Period”) will count towards this promotion. Eligible Nights must be on stays completed during the Promotion Period.

3,000 Bonus Points: Beginning on your second eligible stay after registration and during the Promotion Period, you will receive 3,000 Bonus Points for every 2 Eligible Nights at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide, participating MGM Rewards destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (“SLH”) properties, and Lindblad Expeditions. A maximum of 45,000 Bonus Points may be earned under this promotion.

World of Hyatt Consumer and Business Credit Cardmember 500 Bonus Points: Beginning on your first eligible stay after registration and during the Promotion Period, World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers will receive 500 Bonus Points for every 2 Eligible Nights at participating Hyatt hotels in 10 cities only—Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, Tokyo, and Washington D.C. Eligible Nights must be on stays completed by May 26, 2023. For a list of hotels participating in the World of Hyatt Consumer and Business Credit Cardmember bonus offer, please click here. A maximum of 7,500 Bonus Points may be earned under this World of Hyatt Consumer and Business Credit Cardmember bonus offer. Chase is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus points will post directly to your World of Hyatt account and will not appear on your credit card statement.

General Terms for Both Offers: Promotion is not valid at hotels that do not participate in World of Hyatt at the time of your stay. All points awarded under this promotion and bonus offer are Bonus Points. For the purpose of this promotion and bonus offer, an “Eligible Night” is defined as any night where a member is paying an Eligible Rate or redeems a free night award. For the purposes of this promotion and bonus offer, consecutive nights at the same hotel constitute one stay (even if you check out and check back in). Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this promotion and bonus offer. You must provide your World of Hyatt membership number at the time of check-in for each stay. Please allow two to four weeks after checkout for Bonus Points to be posted to your World of Hyatt account. Except as expressly stated, this promotion and bonus offer are not valid with other offers, promotions or discounts and is non-transferable. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this promotion and bonus offer at any time for any reason without prior notice. This promotion and bonus offer are subject to the terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program available at hyatt.com/terms. Hyatt®, World of Hyatt®, and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. ©2023 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

About World of Hyatt



World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands as well as resort and hotel brands part of the Inclusive Collection, which are joining World of Hyatt in phases and include Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 30 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation



Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 75 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Sheehy



Hyatt



+1 312 780 5553



[email protected]