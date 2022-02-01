University of Phoenix Faculty Dr. Hayden Center Featured Guest on Podcast “The Change” Dedicated to Discussion on Improving and Evolving Mental Well-Being in the Workplace

Podcast episode focused on finding meaning in work and personal life

The podcast episode, “Finding Meaning and Connection in Our Professional Lives,” featured discussion between Center and Baruh, and insights on how individuals experience meaning, safety, and connection in their personal and professional environments, including from the perspective of working adult learners during the pandemic and Great Resignation.

“When researchers refer to the concept of ‘social connection,’ they mean the feeling that you belong to a group and generally feel close to other people. Scientific evidence strongly suggests that this is a core psychological need essential to feeling satisfied with your life,” states Center. “This discussion was an opportunity to talk about how we want to take what we know in psychology and counseling, and use it to help people thrive, not just survive, in the workplace, in our learning environment. When we help people identify that meaning, that connectedness, for themselves, they are more likely to get satisfaction out of life.”

At University of Phoenix, 83% of students are employed while in school, and 65% have dependents. During the podcast, discussion highlighted the unique needs of working adults as well as the University’s Life Resource Center which provides confidential wellness services that support students in navigating life’s challenges. Students can quickly access confidential counseling, 24-hour crisis help, peer support groups, financial consulting, life coaching, and on-demand tools to support healthy living.

“The Change with Adam Baruh is focused on normalizing the mental health conversation in business and within society as a whole,” states Baruh. “The efforts by Dr. Center and the University of Phoenix to provide safety and connection in their effort to improve the mental health of their students are remarkable and should serve as a model for how organizations can attend to the mental health needs of their students or distributed workforces. Dr. Center’s and the University of Phoenix’s genuine concern for the student population align with the mission of our podcast: to elevate the conversations around mental health and to improve mental health overall.”

Center has been a licensed professional counselor specializing in addiction issues for over 35 years. He earned his doctorate at Auburn University and has provided over 500 trainings and workshops on the topics of science-based prevention, evaluation, risk and protective factors, sustainability of health promotion efforts, cannabis, opioid use disorder, and other topics. He has worked with numerous agencies and organizations at the national, state, and local levels as an evaluator.

Center has taught at several universities over the past thirty years and has been teaching at University of Phoenix since 2020.

