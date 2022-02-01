Unity Unleashes the Power of AI for Creators, Supercharging Content Creation and User Engagement

Worlds come alive across billions of devices with Unity Sentis while Unity Muse supports creators with powerful AI-assisted workflows to accelerate development of real-time 3D games and experiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$U #AI–Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today launched Unity Sentis and Unity Muse, two new AI platforms designed to make creators more productive and their RT3D experiences more engaging. Unity Sentis is a cross-platform runtime inference engine that helps deploy AI models in any Unity project, and Unity Muse consists of tools used to accelerate creation of RT3D content. Together, both Unity Muse and Unity Sentis leverage AI to enhance the interactivity of gameplay and RT3D powered experiences, while accelerating creative workflows. Unity today also launched a dedicated marketplace on the Unity Asset Store with a collection of Verified Solutions that accelerate AI-driven game development. Today’s announcement marks a significant leap forward for developers, of any skill level, to create immersive and interactive experiences for multiple audiences across any supported device in the Unity ecosystem.









“We expect AI to revolutionize gaming, much like the transformative impacts we’ve seen from 3D, mobile, and the internet,” said John Riccitiello, CEO, Unity. “We believe that Unity’s new AI platforms will be powerful for creators and artists as we expect Unity Muse to make them 10 times more productive while Unity Sentis will help them bring their creations to life with interactive intelligence in a way never before possible.”

Harnessing the power of Unity’s Runtime, Unity Sentis delivers on-device AI model inference and allows creators to deploy neural networks across any platform supported by Unity. This allows creators to imagine and deliver the most interactive, dynamic experiences without the need to worry about high cloud compute costs or latency. Specifically, Unity’s Sentis Runtime expands the possibilities of interactive game play and digital twins beyond what’s possible today from “smart” Non-Playable Character to predictive factory floors.

Unity Muse encompasses AI solutions that accelerate the way creators make RT3D content for games, applications and digital twins. The platform consists of tools accessible in the Unity Editor and on the web for developers who want to create assets and animations faster, without interrupting their workflows. One of the first tools available now is Unity Muse Chat which speeds up troubleshooting and access to information, anywhere in the Unity workflow, just by typing into the Muse Chat prompt. Over the coming weeks, additional functionality will be introduced to Unity Muse, making it easier to create assets and animations with just a text prompt or a doodle.

“We believe that every object, every system, every pixel in every game will be touched by AI at create time, helping creators at every step be more productive and ultimately more creative, and at runtime, AI will bring worlds and characters alive, allowing for experiences that just can’t be done today,” said Marc Whitten, President, Create, Unity. “Unity’s Sentis and Muse will help automate repetitive tasks, streamline workflows, and generate high-quality output with remarkable speed and accuracy, without replacing human creativity and expertise. Our focus is to make these capabilities available, easy, and powerful on every device that creators want to target.”

Unity also launched a dedicated AI marketplace on the Unity Asset Store, including Verified Solutions for AI-driven game development. The AI marketplace allows creators to harness the power of AI and generative AI to accelerate how they create RT3D content and experiences in gaming and beyond. Verified Solutions are professional caliber third-party tools, plug-ins, and SDKs, tested for compatibility and supported by Unity.

Unity Sentis and Unity Muse are currently available in closed beta. Developers can request access through a dedicated website, https://create.unity.com/ai-beta. Global general availability of these solutions is expected later this year.

For more information, please visit www.unity.com/AI.

About Unity

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and growing interactive, real-time 3D (“RT3D”) content and experiences. Our comprehensive set of software and AI solutions supports content creators of all sizes through the entire development lifecycle as they build, run, and grow immersive, real-time 2D and 3D content and experiences for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. For more information, visit Unity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity’s plans, strategies and objectives. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Ryan M. Wallace

[email protected]

Kelly Ekins

[email protected]