Unity Technologies and NXP Collaborate to Enable Human Machine Interface Development for Immersive, High Fidelity Content in Cars

Collaboration enables automotive manufacturers to implement advanced Human Machine Interface at lower-cost

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity Technologies (https://unity3d.com/), the world’s leading real-time 3D development platform, announced today the company is collaborating with NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), the world’s largest provider of automotive semiconductors, to develop a Human Machine Interface (HMI) toolchain that creates modern vehicle experiences in mass production vehicles. Operating on NXP’s i.MX 8QuadMax Applications Processor, the toolchain will give automotive manufacturers (OEMs) the ability to tap into Unity’s real-time 3D rendering technology.

The collaboration enables drivers to experience Unity-powered content — from real-time navigation and advanced visualization for self-driving vehicles to personalized driving features, 3D maps, access to Unity games and more — regardless of the vehicle trim level or cost.

“Every driver wants to stay connected to their devices, but for the value-minded driver that is often not an option unless they are willing to buy a higher-priced trim level or luxury car,” said Tim McDonough, General Manager of Industrial, Unity Technologies. “Unity’s collaboration with NXP provides the opportunity for immersive HMI systems to be placed into all vehicles of all costs, allowing consumers to have a high fidelity and immersive interface so they can play games, connect their smartphone and engage with their vehicle.”

Unity’s real-time 3D platform allows OEMs to shorten timelines for HMI prototype development and production and increases efficiency and speed by offering a best-in-class experience to UI/UX designers, artists, developers, and engineers. The platform also offers a unified HMI toolchain covering the full product cycle of design, prototyping, development and mass product deployment. Customizable content created by Unity’s millions of developers can also be found on the Unity Asset Store. The Unity NXP collaboration makes it easier for OEMs to bring their HMI designs to production with NXP chipsets.

“NXP’s i.MX 8 QuadMax applications processors are powering entirely new, personalized and interactive control hubs that are fueling immersive infotainment experiences of the future,” said Ron Martino, Vice President and General Manager, i.MX applications processors for NXP Semiconductors. “With expanded digital clusters, our innovative infotainment and in-vehicle automotive solutions adjust to driver preferences seamlessly, while advanced HMI support enables voice commands, gestures, augmented reality, and advanced personalization – all with an eye toward driver safety.”

In addition to its collaboration with NXP, Unity works with eight of the 10 largest automotive OEMs in the world by helping improve the way they design, build, service and sell automobiles. Unity continues to invest in its automotive and manufacturing business by bringing in the best talent in 3D, AR and VR as well as automotive experts from companies like BMW, Toyota, Volvo, and the Volkswagen Group.

About Unity Technologies

Unity is the creator of the world’s leading real-time 3D development platform, giving users the most powerful and accessible tools to create, operate, and monetize experiences for the real-time world. Unity empowers anyone, regardless of skill level and industry, to create 3D visual content using world-class technology, operate using resources that maximize ease-of-use, and monetize, so that they can find success with their creations. The company’s 1,000 person development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus, Autodesk, and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Made with Unity experiences reach nearly 3 billion devices worldwide and have been installed more than 34 billion times in the last 12 months. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All rights reserved. All other products or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2020 NXP B.V.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Matias Cavallin



Unity PR



[email protected]

323-715-0020

Tate Tran



NXP



[email protected]

+1 408-802-0602