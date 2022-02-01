Unity Issues Statement Regarding the Events Surrounding Silicon Valley Bank

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, is providing the following statement regarding the events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank:

“As Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has been placed under receivership with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), Unity is disclosing that less than 5% of our cash and cash equivalents are with SVB, not including any FDIC-insured amounts, and we expect minimal impact on our operations.”

