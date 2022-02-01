Unity Appoints Anirma Gupta as SVP, General Counsel

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the appointment of Anirma Gupta as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. She previously served as Chief Legal Officer at Carbon. As Unity’s General Counsel, Gupta will lead the global Unity legal team and report directly to Unity CEO John Riccitiello.

“Anirma’s extensive experience and proven track record in global compliance with transformative companies make her a perfect fit for Unity,” said John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity. “We look forward to her guidance as we continue to grow and expand in games and beyond.”

Gupta brings several decades of experience leading legal organizations to Unity. At Carbon, she advised the company and board of directors on business strategy, managing global compliance and a variety of legal issues associated with a growth stage company. Prior to Carbon, Gupta was General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Tanium Inc. She has also held the role as Deputy General Counsel at Intuit.

“It’s an exciting time to join Unity, as the company leads the real-time 3D transformation across many industries,” said Gupta. “I look forward to being part of the Unity team, providing strategic guidance for the benefit of the company and our customers, as we scale our existing businesses and launch new products and services worldwide.”

Gupta received her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland, and her Juris Doctor from the Georgetown University Law Center.

