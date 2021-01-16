Unity Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Webcast 

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at the Unity Investor Relations website at investors.unity.com along with the company’s earnings press release and shareholder letter. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website.

Beginning at the opening of trading on Monday, February 8, 2021, the lock-up agreements that the company’s directors, executive officers, employees and holders of substantially all of the company’s common stock and securities exercisable for common stock have entered into with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, as representatives of the Underwriters for Unity’s recent initial public offering, will terminate.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers and architects to automotive designers, filmmakers, and more, use Unity to make their creations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, operate and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

Unity uses its website (investors.unity.com), filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

