Unity Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity Software Inc. (“Unity”) today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 3,750,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price of $52.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. A total of 28,750,000 shares of common stock have now been sold in connection with the offering, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $1.5 billion before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Unity. All the shares of common stock sold in the initial public offering were offered by Unity. The closing of the sale of 25,000,000 shares was completed on September 22, 2020, and the closing of the sale of 3,750,000 shares pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares was completed on September 28, 2020.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Barclays and William Blair acted as book-running managers. Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Stifel, Wedbush Securities, Academy Securities and Siebert Williams Shank acted as co-managers for the offering.

About Unity

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers and architects to automotive designers, filmmakers and more, use Unity to make their creations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

