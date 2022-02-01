United States Military Wearables Market Research Report 2022 – Forecast to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Military Wearables Market Research Report by Technology (Communication & Computing, Connectivity, and Exoskeleton), Wearable Type, End User, State – United States Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The United States Military Wearables Market size was estimated at USD 1,018.32 million in 2021, USD 1,078.05 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.72% to reach USD 1,591.24 million by 2027.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Military Wearables Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.
The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Company Usability Profiles:
- A Tt Electronics
- Aselsan A.S.
- Bae Systems Plc
- Bionic Power
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Flir Systems
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Harris Corporation
- Interactive Wear
- L3 Technologies, Inc
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman
- Rheinmetall
- Saab
- Safran
- St Engineering
- Te Connectivity
- Thales
- Ultra Electronics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Military Wearables Market, by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Communication & Computing
6.2.1. Embedded Antennas
6.2.2. Tactical Headsets
6.2.3. Tactical Multiband Radios
6.2.4. Wearable Computers
6.3. Connectivity
6.3.1. Compact Connectors
6.3.2. Wearable Personal Area Networks
6.3.3. Wires & Cables
6.4. Exoskeleton
6.4.1. Passive Exoskeletons
6.4.2. Powered Exoskeleton
6.5. Monitoring
6.5.1. Body Diagnostic Sensors
6.5.2. Smart Bands And Activity Trackers
6.5.3. Wearable Patches
6.6. Navigation
6.6.1. Become Isolated, Missing, Detained Or Captured
6.6.2. Dismounted Iff
6.6.3. Dismounted Pnt
6.6.4. Personnel Recovery Devices
6.7. Power & Energy Management
6.7.1. Batteries
6.7.2. Energy Harvesters
6.7.3. Wireless Chargers
6.7.3.1. Capacitive Coupling/Conductive
6.7.3.2. Inductive Technology
6.7.3.3. Magnetic Resonance Technology
6.8. Smart Textiles
6.9. Vision & Surveillance
6.9.1. Augmented Reality (Ar) & Virtual Reality (Vr)
6.9.1.1. Head-mounted Displays
6.9.1.2. Smart Glasses
6.9.1.3. Smart Helmets
6.9.2. Imaging
6.9.2.1. Eo/Ir & Thermal Cameras
6.9.2.2. Night Vision Goggles
6.9.2.3. Sights & Scopes
7. Military Wearables Market, by Wearable Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bodywear
7.3. Eyewear
7.4. Headwear
7.5. Hearables
7.6. Wristwear
8. Military Wearables Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Airborne Forces
8.3. Land Forces
8.4. Naval Forces
9. California Military Wearables Market
10. Florida Military Wearables Market
11. Illinois Military Wearables Market
12. New York Military Wearables Market
13. Ohio Military Wearables Market
14. Pennsylvania Military Wearables Market
15. Texas Military Wearables Market
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.1.1. Quadrants
16.1.2. Business Strategy
16.1.3. Product Satisfaction
16.2. Market Ranking Analysis
16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
16.4. Competitive Scenario
16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
16.4.4. Investment & Funding
16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
17. Company Usability Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nz5z1z
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900