United States Military Wearables Market Research Report 2022 – Forecast to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The United States Military Wearables Market size was estimated at USD 1,018.32 million in 2021, USD 1,078.05 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.72% to reach USD 1,591.24 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Military Wearables Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.

The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:

A Tt Electronics

Aselsan A.S.

Bae Systems Plc

Bionic Power

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Flir Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

Interactive Wear

L3 Technologies, Inc

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Rheinmetall

Saab

Safran

St Engineering

Te Connectivity

Thales

Ultra Electronics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Military Wearables Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Communication & Computing

6.2.1. Embedded Antennas

6.2.2. Tactical Headsets

6.2.3. Tactical Multiband Radios

6.2.4. Wearable Computers

6.3. Connectivity

6.3.1. Compact Connectors

6.3.2. Wearable Personal Area Networks

6.3.3. Wires & Cables

6.4. Exoskeleton

6.4.1. Passive Exoskeletons

6.4.2. Powered Exoskeleton

6.5. Monitoring

6.5.1. Body Diagnostic Sensors

6.5.2. Smart Bands And Activity Trackers

6.5.3. Wearable Patches

6.6. Navigation

6.6.1. Become Isolated, Missing, Detained Or Captured

6.6.2. Dismounted Iff

6.6.3. Dismounted Pnt

6.6.4. Personnel Recovery Devices

6.7. Power & Energy Management

6.7.1. Batteries

6.7.2. Energy Harvesters

6.7.3. Wireless Chargers

6.7.3.1. Capacitive Coupling/Conductive

6.7.3.2. Inductive Technology

6.7.3.3. Magnetic Resonance Technology

6.8. Smart Textiles

6.9. Vision & Surveillance

6.9.1. Augmented Reality (Ar) & Virtual Reality (Vr)

6.9.1.1. Head-mounted Displays

6.9.1.2. Smart Glasses

6.9.1.3. Smart Helmets

6.9.2. Imaging

6.9.2.1. Eo/Ir & Thermal Cameras

6.9.2.2. Night Vision Goggles

6.9.2.3. Sights & Scopes

7. Military Wearables Market, by Wearable Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bodywear

7.3. Eyewear

7.4. Headwear

7.5. Hearables

7.6. Wristwear

8. Military Wearables Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Airborne Forces

8.3. Land Forces

8.4. Naval Forces

9. California Military Wearables Market

10. Florida Military Wearables Market

11. Illinois Military Wearables Market

12. New York Military Wearables Market

13. Ohio Military Wearables Market

14. Pennsylvania Military Wearables Market

15. Texas Military Wearables Market

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.1.1. Quadrants

16.1.2. Business Strategy

16.1.3. Product Satisfaction

16.2. Market Ranking Analysis

16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

16.4. Competitive Scenario

16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

16.4.4. Investment & Funding

16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

17. Company Usability Profiles

