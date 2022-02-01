United States Fruit Beverages Market Report 2021-2022 & 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
This report includes five-year forecasts on a broad range of topics, making it an even better tool for spotting trends and opportunities in the fruit beverages industry and determining where to focus future resources for maximum success.
Against a backdrop of topline global fruit beverage trends, this report provides in-depth coverage of the U.S. fruit beverage market and its key sub-segments including juices, juice blends, fruit drinks, refrigerated, shelf stable, concentrates and organic. It also breaks out nectars and super-premium juice and offers other key splits too.
This fruit beverages research report features:
The report surveys the landscape of this stalwart beverage category, with volume, retail dollar, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures.
All aspects of the market are considered, including segmentation by package size, distribution channels, flavor and processing method. Powdered and organic statistics are included along with advertising and demographic data.
The answers you need
- Which companies and brands in the United States experienced growth in 2021 and which did not?
- How much fruit juice is consumed per capita in the United States and how has this changed in recent years?
- How did the various market segments perform in 2021, and how are they like to develop over the next five years?
- Which nations ship the most fruit juices to the U.S. and where are the leading destinations for U.S. juice?
- Which flavors of fruit beverages are growing the fastest? How will flavor by flavor market share trends shift over the next five years? How will fruit drink flavor trends differ from pure fruit juice trends? How will shelf stable flavor trends differ from chilled?
- Which segment of the market is expected to perform better through 2026 – juices or drinks?
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Introduction, Objective & Methodology
- Introduction
- Objective and Scope
- Methodology
- Fruit Beverage Category Definitions
The U.S. Fruit Beverage Market
- Fruit Beverages’ Share of U.S. Multiple Beverage Market Volume 2016 versus 2021
- Beverage Category Volume Trends 2021
- Volume Share of Multiple Beverage Market by Category, 2021
- Fruit Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2015 – 2021
- Volume Share of Fruit Juice versus Fruit Drinks 2016 versus 2021
- Fruit Beverage Growth Trends by Segment 2016 – 2021
- Fruit Beverage Per Capita Consumption 1996 – 2021
- Fruit Beverage Regional Volume Shares 2021
Fruit Beverage Categories and Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- Notable New Products in 2021 and 2022
- Leading Fruit Beverage Companies by Volume 2021
- Leading Fruit Beverage Companies’ Share of Volume, 2016 and 2021
- Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Volume 2021
- Leading Fruit Beverage Brands’ Share of Volume 2016 and 2021
- Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2021
- Share of Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2016 and 2021
- Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2021
- Share of Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2016 and 2021
- Fruit Beverage Gallonage by Segment 2021
- Share of Fruit Beverage Volume by Segment 2016 and 2021
- Superpremium Juice Volume 2016 – 2021
- Fruit Juice Volume by Flavor 2021
- Fruit Juice Share of Volume by Flavor 2016 and 2021
- Fruit Drink Volume by Flavor 2021
- Fruit Drink Share of Volume by Flavor 2016 and 2021
- Imported Fruit Juice by Volume 2021
- Imported Fruit Juice Volume Share by Flavor 2016 and 2021
- Imported Fruit Juice by Country of Origin 2021
- Imported Fruit Juice Volume Share by Country of Origin 2016 and 2021
- Exported Fruit Juice Volume 2016 – 2021
- Fruit Beverages by Distribution Channel 2021
- Fruit Beverage Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2016 and 2021
- Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Advertising Spending 2021
- Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Share of Advertising Spending 2021
- Fruit Beverage Advertising Spending by Media 2021
- Fruit Beverage Advertising Share by Media 2016 and 2021
Outlook and Future
- Projected Fruit Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2001 – 2026
- Projected Volume Share of Fruit Juice versus Fruit Drinks 2021 and 2026
- Projected Share of Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2021 and 2026
- Projected Share of Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2021 and 2026
- Fruit Beverage Volume and Share by Distribution Channel 2021 – 2026
- Projected Fruit Beverage Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2021 and 2026
LEADING COMPANY PROFILES
PepsiCo, Inc./Tropicana Products, Inc.
- Overview
- Tropicana – Overview
- Tropicana – Marketing
- Tropicana – Distribution
- Tropicana – Management
- Naked Juice – Overview
- Naked Juice – Marketing
- Naked Juice – Distribution
- Izze – Overview
- Izze – Marketing
- Izze – Distribution
- SoBe – Overview
- SoBe – Marketing
- SoBe – Distribution
Coca-Cola Company/Minute Maid
Ocean Spray
Keurig Dr Pepper
Florida’s Natural Growers
Welch’s
Brynwood Partners
The Kraft Heinz Company
Tree Top, Inc.
Apple & Eve L.P.
The Wonderful Company
