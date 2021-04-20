United States Data Center Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2021-2026 – Opportunities in Adoption Of AI Aiding Growth Of Liquid Immersion & D2C Cooling – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The U.S. data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 3% during the period 2020-2026.
The market is witnessing growth on account of the growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increasing demand for fast streaming of online entertainment content.
During Q2 2020, some data center investments halted due to stringent rules imposed by the lockdown. The effect was identified to have lasted for at least a month across major data center development destinations in the US.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The U.S. data center market comprises several IT, electrical, and mechanical infrastructure providers. Product innovations are likely to play a vital role in gaining market share. The US data center market is witnessing intense competition, with solution providers offering innovative products to provide maximum efficiency, scalability, and reliability.
Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are among the prominent IT and support infrastructure providers in the market. The market is witnessing high investments in hyperscale data center development, growing competition among construction contractors to attain million-dollar contracts, as well as strong revenue opportunities for sub-contractors operating across states in the market.
Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Key Data Center Contractors
- AECOM
- CORGAN
- DPR CONSTRUCTION
- Holder Construction Group
- Jacobs Engineering Group
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Turner Construction
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CyrusOne
- Compass Datacenters (Root Data Center)
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers (RagingWire Data Centers)
- Switch
- Vantage Data Centers
Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- AccelStor Technologies
- DataDirect Networks (DDN)
- FUJITSU
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- Infortrend Technology
- Inspur
- Intel
- Micron Technology
- MiTAC Holdings
- Nimbus Data
- Pivot3
- QNAP Systems
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- SAMSUNG
- Seagate Technology
- Silk Cloud Data Platform (Kaminario)
- Super Micro Computer
- Synology
- Toshiba
- VIOLIN (StorCentric)
- Western Digital
- Wiwynn (Wistron)
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Asetek
- Bloom Energy
- Condair Group
- Cormant
- Cyber Power Systems
- Data Aire
- Delta Electronics (Delta Power Solutions)
- FNT Software
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- Hitec Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Natron Energy
- Nlyte Software
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Tripp Lite
- Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)
- ZincFive
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
- Arup Group
- Balfour Beatty US
- BlueScope Construction
- Clune Construction
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building Company
- HDR Architecture
- HITT Contracting
- Hoffman Construction
- JE Dunn Construction Group
- Linesight
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson Construction
- Rogers-O’Brien Construction
- Structure Tone Organization
- The Walsh Group
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- Aligned Energy
- COPT Data Center Solutions (COPT DCS)
- CoreSite Realty
- Cyxtera Technologies
- DataBank
- Data Foundry
- DC BLOX
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- EdgeConneX
- Flexential
- FIFTEENFORTYSEVEN CRITICAL SYSTEMS REALTY
- GIGA Data Centers
- H5 DATA CENTERS
- Iron Mountain
- Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust)
- Stream Data Centers
- Sabey Data Center
- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
- T5 Data Centers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.2 Submarine Cables
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G To Grow Edge Data Center Deployments
8.2 Adoption Of AI Aiding Growth Of Liquid Immersion & D2C Cooling
8.3 Increasing Procurement of Renewable Energy
8.4 Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation
8.5 Emergence of QLC NAND Flash Drives
8.6 Innovative UPS Battery Technologies
8.7 Adoption Of 200/400 GBE Switch Ports
8.8 Adoption Of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 COVID-19 a Catalyst to Data Center Growth
9.2 Growing Rack Power Density
9.3 Data Center Investments Continue To Rise
9.4 Increase In Hyperscale Data Center Investments
9.5 State Tax Incentives
9.6 Rising Facility Development Targeting PUE of < 1.5
9.7 M&A on Data Center Expansion
9.8 Cloud, Big Data, & IoT Affecting Data Center Market
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Increasing Water Consumption by Data Centers
10.2 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
10.3 Increase in Power & Network Outages
10.4 Security Challenges In Data Centers
10.5 Lack Of Skilled Workforce
