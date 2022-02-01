United States Beauty and Personal Care Industry to 2027 – Featuring Nivea, Coppertone, Revlon and Maybelline Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Beauty and Personal Care Market (2022-2027) by Products, Outlook, Distribution Channel, Category, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The US Beauty and Personal Care Market is estimated to be USD 104.32 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 141.46 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.28%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Beauty and Personal Care Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Beauty and Personal Care Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses US Beauty and Personal Care Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Female Working Population and Growing Fashion Trends

Rise of Per Capita Expenditure among Middle- and Upper-Income

Restraints

High Manufacturing and Marketing Costs

Easy Availability of Counterfeit Products

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality in the Beauty Industry

Growing Popularity of Organic Products

Challenges

Manifestation of Harmful Chemical Ingredients in Products

Market Segmentation

The US Beauty and Personal Care Market is segmented based on Products, Outlook, and Distribution Channel, Category.

Products, the market is classified into Hair Care Products, Skin Care Products, Bath and Shower, Oral Care, Cosmetics and Makeup,, and Beauty Tools and Accessories.

Outlook, the market is classified into Vegan, Organic and Inorganic.

Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores and Online Retail Channels.

Category, the market is classified into Mass and Premium.

