United States $6.75+ Billion Head-Mounted Display Markets, 2022-2027 by Component, Technology, Connectivity, Application, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The US Head-Mounted Display Market is estimated to be USD 1.34 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.78 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.3%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Head-Mounted Display Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Head-Mounted Display Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Dynabook Americas, Epson, Everysight, Google, HTC, Lenovo, Lynx, Meta, Micosoft, Nimo Planet, Oculus, Panasonic, Realwear, Samsung Electronics, Seiko, Sony, Thales, Ultraleap, Xiaomi, etc.

Market Segmentations

By Component, the market is classified into Processors and Memory, Controllers, Sensors, Cameras, Displays, Lenses, Cases and Connectors, and Others.

By Technology, the market is classified into Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

By Connectivity, the market is classified into Wired and Wireless.

By Application, the market is classified into Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise And Industry, Engineering & Design, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Education, and Others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in Investments by Major Players in Development of HMDS

Increased Adoption of AR and VR Technologies Due to Growing Digitization Availability of Low-Cost HMDS

Restraints

Lack of Standardization for HMD Design

Display Latency and Energy Consumption Affect Overall Performance of VR Devices

Health Concerns Related to Low Resolution and Lack of Movement

Trade Issues Between US and China

Opportunities

Escalating Use of HMDs for Video Games

Surging Demand for Lightweight HMDS and Portable Devices

Challenges

Low Awareness about HMDS

