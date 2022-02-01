Unique service from STN transforms the reliability and security of satellite broadcasting in the MENA region

Dob, Slovenia, May 02, 2023. Broadcasters in the MENA region can now benefit from unprecedented reliability and security thanks to global content distribution solutions provider, STN. As part of its existing offering, STN is now able to offer a guarantee of no weather outages and enhanced interference protection when uplinking to Eutelsat 8West B satellite.

Zero weather-related outages are assured by using two uplink sites located over 5,000 kilometres apart. Switching between them is a seamless, totally automatic process based on the measured signal to noise ratio and link margin values. These are pre-configured according to the downlink levels in the region, so guaranteeing no signal disruption regardless of the weather.

8West B is equipped to mitigate interference, due to its use of frequency converters behind the satellite receive antennas. This means that the uplink frequency can be changed without any impact on the downlink frequency. STN has gone one step further to minimize the likelihood of intentional or accidental jamming. The signals are uplinked from two geographically diverse sites located on a different continents.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this additional level of service to our customers in the MENA region,” said CEO of STN, Mitja Lovsin. “We pride ourselves on our customer service, and by offering this geographically remote and diverse uplink facility for Eutelsat 8West B, our customers have the most secure and reliable service available for the region.”

STN is a leading global teleport; renowned for its high-quality solutions, customer service, attention to detail and its young vibrant workforce. STN offers a complete range of innovative full end-to-end services for content distribution. These include satellite, IP, playout, cloud storage and delivery, and OTT, both live and on-demand. Colocation and occasional use services for sports and special events are also available. Everything is fully supported and monitored 24/7 by a team of skilled, responsive professionals.

7/8o West orbital position (also Nilesat) is the premier broadcasting neighbourhood for the Middle East and Africa and STN also uplinks to Eutelsat 7West A. Channels broadcast from 7/8o reach 90% of TV homes, 95% of DTH (Direct-To-Home) homes and 73% of hotels in the region. 60% of these channels are exclusive to this video neighbourhood. Always popular, this video neighbourhood is continually increasing its channel line-up, which now numbers over 1,000 channels. HD is also becoming increasingly popular. 60% of homes served by this video neighbourhood are equipped to receive HD and there has been a 26% increase in the number of free-to-air (FTA) HD channels carried since 2020.

STN will be exhibiting at CABSAT from 16-18 May 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre. As part of the MEASA region’s leading show for innovation in the content, broadcast and satellite communities, STN will showcase the latest developments and services on offer from the award-winning teleport and content distribution solutions provider. For more information visit STN at booth S3-A21 Hall 3 or please visit https://www.stn.eu/

