Union Home Mortgage’s Sherry Gallitz, CMB, Recognized by Mortgage Bankers Association of Florida

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM)’s Sherry Gallitz, CMB, was honored as the recipient of the annual Brown L. Whatley Award during the Mortgage Bankers Association of Florida’s (MBAF) 68th Annual Convention on June 23 in Orlando. The award recognizes the member who has made the most significant contribution to the advancement of the association and the state’s mortgage banking industry.

“I am proud to congratulate Sherry on this well-deserved recognition,” said Jim Wickham, UHM’s Vice President of Third Party Origination. “She is a champion of UHM’s belief that home ownership should be accessible to all and has demonstrated her commitment to advancing the mortgage banking industry through years of servant leadership.”

Gallitz, who has been an Area Manager within UHM’s Third Party Organization Channel since February 2017, has served in leadership positions with the Mortgage Bankers Association at the local and state level since 2004. She is the immediate past president of MBAF.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For eight consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

