Union Home Mortgage Rises to Second Place in Top Workplace Awards Fueled by Growth and Culture

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) announced today that the company took second place in the large business category for the Top Workplaces of 2020 list presented by the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com. This marks the sixth consecutive year UHM has been named as one of the region’s top employers.

“We are honored to be recognized yet again as one of Northeast Ohio’s top workplaces,” said Bill Cosgrove, president and CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “We don’t have employees here at UHM, we have Partners. This award is a clear reflection of the respect and comradery displayed by Partners each day who uphold our motto of ‘Promises Kept’ to our customers and each other.”

Top Workplaces awarded a total of 175 companies based on employee satisfaction surveys. Union Home Mortgage went from number seven in the mid-size business category in 2019, to the second highest-rated company in the large business category this year thanks to its explosive regional and national growth. The large business category recognizes companies with 500 or more regional employees.

In addition to its recognition as a top employer, Union Home Mortgage received the “Clued in Senior Management Award”. This award was one of thirteen special designations presented across the region and recognizes companies with leadership teams closely aligned with the needs of their workforces.

“I am humbled by these recognitions,” said Cosgrove. “I was born and raised in Northeast Ohio, and I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to watch this company grow to more than 1,300 Partners nationwide. I am here for them. Every day, my mission is to give them what they need to achieve their best. So the world-class culture we have, the work we do each day, that’s a testament to them.”

More information on employment opportunities and Union Home Mortgage’s world-class culture can be found by visiting unionhomemortgage.com/careers.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $5 billion in responsible lending per year.

