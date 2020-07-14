Union Home Mortgage Recognized as Ohio’s Top Lender for USDA Rural Development Program; Ranks 11th in the Nation

The lesser-known lending program offers consumers flexible financing options

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) ranks number one in Ohio and eleventh nationally in terms of loan volume for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development’s Single-Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program. The program is designed to provide affordable homeownership opportunities to promote prosperity, which in turn creates thriving communities and an improved quality of life.

“We were thrilled when we saw our names at the top of the list in Ohio,” said Mike Jones, National Sales Manager at Union Home Mortgage. “This USDA program is really a great way for people who may have thought homeownership was out of reach to achieve the dream of owning a home. That’s what I think about when I see these rankings and I am so proud of our team’s success.”

The USDA Rural Development Single-Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program provides eligible applicants mortgage options which require no money down when purchasing a primary residence. More information on the loan program is available from the USDA.

“The USDA program is an incredible, but underutilized tool for consumers,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “It’s really a credit to the hard work the Partners here at UHM have put in to perfect the process around these loans and help so many achieve their homeownership goals. I am proud of their hard work and hope to see these numbers continue to grow.”

Union Home Mortgage is licensed to provide mortgages in 44 states and the District of Columbia. The company has grown its loan production from just over $1.5 billion in 2015 to more than $6 billion today. The company calls its more than 1,300 employees ‘Partners’, to signify the deep cooperation and teamwork embedded in its culture. For more information on the company and career opportunities, visit unionhomemortgage.com.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $6 billion in responsible lending per year.

