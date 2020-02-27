Union Home Mortgage Promotes Leadership to Support Growing Retail Channel

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) announced today that Jim Ferriter has been named senior vice president for retail sales. In this role, Ferriter will continue leading the build out of the company’s growing retail infrastructure and supporting Partners across UHM.

“Jim is a leader first and foremost to every Partner in this company,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “As we continue to grow and welcome new Partners into the firm, Jim’s leadership on the infrastructure necessary to support their work will continue to prove to be an invaluable asset.”

Ferriter has been serving Union Home Mortgage as its National Retail Sales Manager since 2014. In that role he ensured the success of the company’s retail channel. Previously, he was executive vice president at Caliber Home Loans and responsible for retail, wholesale, correspondent and consumer direct channels.

“Union Home Mortgage is known across the industry for its outstanding leadership and culture and I feel fortunate to contribute to the growth of this organization,” said Ferriter. “This is an exciting time to be a Partner at UHM. We are adding new tools each day to support our growth and 400 plus retail loan officers nationwide.”

An experienced professional in the mortgage industry, Ferriter has a well-rounded background involving multi-state and multi-channel experience. He has held leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase and GMAC Mortgage. He is a graduate of Boston College and received his MBA from the Wallace E. Carroll Graduate School of Management.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 5 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $5 billion in responsible lending per year.

