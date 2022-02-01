Union Home Mortgage Named Top Lender for USDA Rural Development Program in Pennsylvania

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) ranked first in Pennsylvania in terms of loan volume for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development’s Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program for 2021, improving upon a fourth-place finish in 2020. The 100% financing program helps lenders collaborate with eligible households living in rural areas to make homeownership a reality.

“Everything we do at UHM is guided by the belief that homeownership should be accessible to everyone,” said Rick Cardinali, UHM’s Regional Manager in Pennsylvania. “Our climb up the rankings affirms the continued dedication of our local UHM Partners to help customers select the best lending solution to achieve their personal goals. UHM is honored to have a strong partnership with USDA Rural Housing and Development, which is strengthened by our shared vision of helping America prosper through the creation of homeownership opportunities.”

The announcement coincides with the celebration of National Home Ownership Month each June.

The USDA Rural Development Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program provides eligible applicants mortgage options that require no money down when purchasing a primary residence. Additional program details are available from the USDA.

This latest recognition further strengthens UHM’s position as a leading lender of USDA programs within our footprint. Last year, UHM ranked 10th nationally and claimed a top-five spot in three Midwestern states in the same USDA Rural Development loan program category.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For seven consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

