Union Home Mortgage Named Home Possible RISE Awards Winner by Freddie Mac

Company was recognized for volume of mortgages originated for low-income borrowers

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today that Freddie Mac has named the company a 2022 Home Possible RISE Awards winner in the category of Greatest Volume.

Now in its fifth year, the Home Possible Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence (RISE) Awards is an annual program that celebrates excellence in originating Freddie Mac Home Possible mortgage loans, which are loans that offer flexible options and down payments as low as 3% to responsibly increase homeownership opportunities for very low- to low-income borrowers. The Greatest Volume category is reserved for top originators among both national and local organizations who are producing and/or aggregating the highest number of Home Possible mortgages. UHM received top honors among regional institutions for the volume of Home Possible mortgages it originated in 2021.

“Union Home Mortgage is committed to making homeownership a reality for individuals and families living within our communities,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “We are proud to be recognized by Freddie Mac as a Home Possible RISE Awards winner for our efforts to increase mortgage access to borrowers who too often are underserved by traditional lending institutions. By making responsible access to mortgages more inclusive, UHM is evening the playing field and expanding opportunities for creditworthy individuals throughout our footprint to achieve their dream of homeownership.”

Freddie Mac purchased more than 130,000 Home Possible mortgage loans in 2021. Since 2015, the organization has made homeownership possible for over 643,000 families through its purchase of more than $126.5 billion in Home Possible loans.

Freddie Mac will recognize UHM and the other Home Possible RISE Awards winners at the FreddieMacCONNECT virtual conference on Sept. 20-21.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 7 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

