Union Home Mortgage Hires Top Producer In Tennessee Expansion

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) announced today the hiring of Debbie Windisch in the role of Knoxville Area Manager in Knoxville, Tennessee. One of the top loan producers to join Union Home Mortgage, Debbie will significantly expand its presence in the state.

“Debbie has helped thousands of homeowners in the Knoxville-area achieve the dream of homeownership and we’re so glad she’s decided to join us as a Partner here at UHM,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “We love Knoxville. It’s a growing market and with Debbie’s expertise, we’re excited to see what we can achieve.”

Debbie has more than 30 years of industry experience, many of them spent in a variety of senior leadership roles. She is consistently one of the top producers in the Knoxville region. She’s excited to begin working with Union Home Mortgage personally, and for what it means for her customers.

“What really sold me on Union Home Mortgage was their company culture of putting the customer first,” said Debbie. “When you combine that with the variety of loan products offered and the technology the company has invested in, it allows me to close faster, more efficiently and provide a truly world-class home buying experience.”

“Debbie was really a perfect fit for our organization,” said Jim Ferriter, Senior Vice President National Loan Production. “She knows how meaningful it is to help families find a place to call home and the value in doing everything right along the way. There is a lot of growth happening in Knoxville; Debbie is exactly the kind of person we need to help expand our presence and make an impact in the market.”

Debbie is a proud recipient of the Knoxville Mortgage Banker President’s Club Circle Award, being honored in 2018 and 2019. In addition, she has received the group’s Platinum Award each of the last 3 years.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 5 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $5 billion in responsible lending per year.

Contacts

Kaila Taton



440-863-3212

[email protected]