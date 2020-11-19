Union Home Mortgage Hires New Area Manager to Help Grow Pacific Southwest

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) today announced that Victor Guerrero has been named Area Manager of the Pacific Southwest. Guerrero is responsible for the growth and management of new and existing UHM branches in California, Arizona and Nevada.

“We are excited to welcome Victor to the team,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “His ability to help identify, recruit and train talent is an asset to our growing Pacific Southwest region. We look forward to leveraging those skills to further develop Union Home Mortgage’s national presence.”

Guerrero has more than 24 years of mortgage lending experience. Prior to joining UHM, he served as National Business Development Manager at AnnieMac Home Mortgage, where he worked within various systems and processes to identify and recruit mortgage originators.

“I am thrilled to be part of this capable and fast-growing team,” said Guerrero. “I look forward to helping identify and grow new Partners across this region. UHM has all the necessary components in place for Partners to reach their highest career potential. Our culture is what makes us different from any other organization in our industry, and the people truly make the difference.”

Guerrero served in the United States Marine Corps from 1991-1994.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 5 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $5 billion in responsible lending per year.

Contacts

Kaila Taton



440-863-3212

[email protected]