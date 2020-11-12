Union Home Mortgage Hires Account Executive to Service New Markets

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) today announced that Trina Greathouse has been hired as an Account Executive with the company’s Third Party Origination channel to support the Midwest region, including Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Greathouse will work with non-delegated and broker clients, and will report directly to Jim Wickham, Vice President – Third Party Origination.

“We are thrilled to welcome Trina to Union Home Mortgage,” said Wickham. “She has the experience to make a real and lasting impact on the people she serves in the Midwest region. Her background and proven track record in the lending industry will be an asset to our customers and to her colleagues.”

Bill Cosgrove, President and CEO of Union Home Mortgage, added, “We look forward to having Trina on our team as we continue to grow Union Home Mortgage in new and exciting markets. We continue to add talent like Trina that enables us to expand our knowledge, expertise and geographic reach.”

Greathouse has more than 28 years of experience and is considered a top performer in the wholesale lending industry. She has experience with consistently delivering loans anywhere from $10 to $40 million in wholesale and correspondent volume on a monthly cadence.

Prior to joining Union Home Mortgage, she served as an Account Executive at Renasant Bank, where she was responsible for researching and identifying third party referral partners to deliver loan products. Greathouse was also responsible for maintaining quality standards when conducting loan reviews.

“I am honored to be a part of this world-class team,” said Greathouse. “I have had experience working with partners over the years at Union Home Mortgage, so I was aware of the outstanding reputation that the company has in our industry. I look forward to continue growing the Union Home Mortgage brand and serving customers throughout the Midwest region.”

Greathouse has served on the Nebraska Mortgage Brokers Association Board of Directors and the Nebraska Mortgage Bankers Education Committee. She also is a volunteer for the Lincoln, Nebraska, chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 5 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $5 billion in responsible lending per year.

