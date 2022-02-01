Union Home Mortgage Appoints New Regional Manager to Oversee Texas Branches

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, today announced the hiring of Erin Stark as its new Regional Manager for the state of Texas. In this role, Stark will leverage her more than three decades of mortgage banking experience to help increase UHM’s branch network throughout Texas while simultaneously growing and supporting existing UHM branches in the state.

“Union Home Mortgage is pleased to welcome Erin to our team,” said Steve Runnels, Vice President of Retail Sales at Union Home Mortgage. “Her vast experience helping customers through the homebuying process, as well as her demonstrated ability in supporting and empowering branches to do the same, will be a tremendous value in enabling our continued growth across Texas.”

“I am excited about joining this people-oriented company that is wholly committed to serving the needs of its customers,” said Stark. “The layers of support the company provides to its Partners both makes UHM an attractive place to work and enables the exceptional customer service for which UHM is known. I believe by helping our people succeed, we can help ensure we are making homeownership accessible for all of Texas.”

Stark is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of mortgage banking experience. Prior to joining UHM, she served as an Area Manager for San Antonio and the surrounding region at Gateway Mortgage. Beyond her work with UHM, Stark is passionate about giving back to the community through her work supporting the San Antonio Food Bank and the Universal City Animal Shelter.

