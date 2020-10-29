Union Home Mortgage Appoints Julie Lane to Chief Digital Customer Experience Leader

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) today announced that Julie Lane has been named the company’s first Chief Digital Customer Experience Leader. This key addition comes as the mortgage lender continues to focus on providing an exceptional customer service experience in an increasingly digital world.

In her role, Lane will partner with the leaders of the company’s marketing, IT and sales functions to enhance and improve the customer and employee experience across all digital platforms and touchpoints and to drive the company’s digital strategy forward. Lane will spearhead the company’s digital innovation and transformation efforts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julie to our team,” said Bill Cosgrove, President and CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “As our customers continue to seek out mortgage lending resources online, we knew that the next step in our evolution meant bringing on an incredible talent like Julie to lead our digital innovation efforts. We look forward to leveraging her experience to continue serving our clients when and where they need us most.”

Lane has over 15 years of leadership experience in the digital strategy and customer service industry. Prior to her role at UHM, she served as a leader in the financial services and financial technology (fintech) space refining and developing lead strategies focused on acquisition, portfolio retention, cross-selling, servicing and business development.

“I am excited to be joining this incredibly talented team,” said Lane. “This is a great opportunity to continue driving innovation and our customers’ digital experience forward. And I believe in the mission of Union Home Mortgage to make homeownership accessible for everyone, and to go the extra mile for every customer, while providing a personalized experience.”

Lane graduated from LaSalle University in 2002 with her MBA. She also holds an IBM Data Science Certificate (2020), Certificate in Design Thinking & Innovation (University of Virginia Darden, 2016) and a Certificate in Executive Leadership (Cornell University, 2011). Lane is registered for two patents for her work in design innovation.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $7 billion in responsible lending per year.

Contacts

Kaila Taton



440-863-3212

[email protected]