Union Home Mortgage Adds Industry Veteran as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM) announced today that financial services veteran Cindy Flynn has joined the organization as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer effective December 31st. In this role, Flynn is responsible for running UHM’s entire national marketing and communications and sales support platform for all channels of business. She also oversees the Union Home Mortgage Foundation. Flynn reports directly to the COO and CEO in this role.

“Cindy joined us less than a year ago as an advisor and we quickly realized the need to deepen our relationship. We’re so excited to welcome her as a Partner,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “This company has grown exponentially over the last several years and Cindy brings the kind of quantitatively-based marketing and branding experience we need to continue on our path to $10 billion in responsible lending each year.”

Flynn brings more than 25 years of marketing and leadership experience with several large local, and national financial services firms where she’s held numerous executive-level communications roles. Most recently, Flynn served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative and Marketing Officer for New York Community Bancorp. While with NYCB, she directed operations of its consumer banking business, including marketing, corporate communications, public relations, corporate support and employee development and training.

“Over the last several months, I’ve had the privilege to get to know the outstanding team here at Union Home Mortgage and I am so excited to now lead these creative and entrepreneurial Partners,” said Flynn. “We’re excited to continue to raise the profile of Union Home Mortgage and can’t wait for our Partners and clients across the United States to see where UHM makes it next mark.”

Flynn previously held roles at AmTrust Bank leading into its acquisition by NYCB, Citizens Financial Group, Charter One Financial and KeyCorp. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University. A long-time active member of her community, Flynn serves on the boards of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, the Rainbow Babies and Children’s Foundation and the Western Reserve Historical Society among others. She is also on the Advisory Board of Ancora Mutual Funds and Union Home Mortgage.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 5 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $5 billion in responsible lending per year.

