UNCF Partners with DeVry University to Help 42 Students of Color Gain Work-Ready Skills More Quickly

UNCF DeVry Gateway Scholarship aims to close the opportunity gap

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeVryProud–Forty-two outstanding DeVry University students received the UNCF DeVry Gateway Scholarship.





DeVry University and UNCF (United Negro College Fund) joined forces to help students of color earn skill-based credentials in eight to 18 months. This unique partnership was designed to provide access to DeVry’s certificate programs, preparing students with the skills and resources to help them succeed in today’s digital economy.

“UNCF is thrilled to partner with DeVry University on this scholarship program to help more students of color to go to and through college. Together, we will make dreams come true for students who, because of this investment, will have better futures,” said Larry A. Griffith, senior vice president, programs and student services, UNCF.

The UNCF DeVry Gateway scholarship, which is based on financial need and/or merit, was awarded to 42 deserving students enrolled in undergraduate and graduate certificate programs beginning in January. Six students received $10,000 each, one student received $7,500 and 35 students were awarded $5,000 each.

“We are ecstatic to share that 42 DeVry students will benefit from the UNCF DeVry Gateway Scholarship,” added Elise Awwad, DeVry University’s chief operating officer. “DeVry is pleased to partner with UNCF and continue our commitment to helping minorities gain access to educational opportunities in today’s digitally driven workforce.”

In addition to the financial assistance, recipients of the UNCF DeVry Gateway Scholarship will have access to numerous resources and mentorship programs, as well as DeVry’s award-winning digital care engine, which provides personalized support, accountability and guidance throughout their academic journey.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu.

