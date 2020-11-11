UN Day Concert Recorded at La Scala Screened in General Assembly Hall with Video Support from WorldStage

WorldStage provided video support, including a 24 x 14-foot c3ONE LED videowall, to the Permanent Mission of Italy to the United Nations to showcase its sponsorship of this year’s UN Day Concert.

The celebrations of UN Day in late October marked the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and its founding Charter. The concert, “Reimagine, Rebalance, Restart: recovering together for our shared humanity,” featured dancer Roberto Bolle and the Orchestra of Teatro alla Scala in Milan. The performance leveraged the power of music and dance to capture a collective commitment to cooperation, multilateralism and global solidarity. The concert was recorded at La Scala and screened in the General Assembly Hall for a socially distanced audience of about 200; it was also live streamed and broadcast on UN Web TV and the UN social media channels.

“WorldStage has provided sound and lighting packages for the UN Day concerts for about 14 of the last 17 years,” says Andy Muller, who served as Project Manager and Account Executive for the event. “Since a live performance wasn’t possible this year, we continued our tradition of supporting the concert with LED video display and playback instead.”

Due to the still-busy nature of the General Assembly Hall, WorldStage could only set up the LED videowall the night before the concert was screened. The crew adhered to the venue’s COVID-19 compliance standards and the company’s own coronavirus precautions to ensure a safe install for all concerned.

WorldStage worked with BNW Rigging, which created the custom structure for the 3.1mm c3ONE LED videowall, which was flanked by two smaller, permanently installed LED screens in the hall. “The distance to the audience was optimal for the c3ONE display, and its lightweight tiles allowed BNW to fabricate a sleek, slim structure,” notes Muller.

WorldStage provided two MacBook Pros with Millumin HD playback, which fed into the UN’s TV switching system to control the video output to all three screens. WorldStage also furnished monitoring, signal distribution and support packages for the project.

“We were pleased to be able to continue our run of supporting the UN Day concert despite the challenges posed by the pandemic,” says Muller. “It was great to see the performance take place undeterred by this year’s extraordinary events.”

The concert was produced by the Permanent Mission of Italy to the UN; Lucas Lackey was BNW’s Head Rigger. At WorldStage Raphael Chester was Head LED Tech and Juan Mateo the Playback Operator.