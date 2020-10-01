Ultimate Ears Reinvents Wireless Earphones with UE FITS; Earbuds Instantly Mold to Fit Each Ear

World’s First Truly Wireless Custom Fit Earbuds Shaped to Consumers’ Unique Earprints in Under 60 Seconds, for All-Day Comfort and Premium Sound

NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ultimate Ears (UE) today introduced UE FITS, the first-ever true wireless earphones with instant custom fit. Similar to fingerprints, each person’s individual ear is unique. No two prints, even on the same person, are the same. UE FITS mold to perfectly fit individual ears in less than a minute with its patented Lightform technology. This goes beyond the standard tip sizes of small, medium and large. From podcasts and playlists on morning commutes, to conference calls while working from home or rocking that evening run, these instant, fit-for-only-you earbuds will stay in place for all-day comfort and deliver an exceptional audio experience.





“We are redefining wireless earphones with UE FITS,” said Jonah Staw, General Manager and Head of Ultimate Ears Custom Earphones. “For the first time ever, we are bringing instant custom fit to premium earbuds. With the press of a button and in under 60 seconds, consumers can experience exceptional comfort and sound quality from earphones that perfectly fit the unique shape of their ears.”

During the intuitive fitting process, the UE FITS app connects to the earbuds and triggers the embedded LEDs, which emit a gentle purple glow. Lightform technology uses light to harden the gel-filled tips to the contours of each ear, transforming them into earbuds that perfectly fit the consumer’s ear in under 60 seconds. This personalized fit provides wearable comfort free of pressure, pain or irritation, even after extended use. UE FITS also offer superior passive noise isolation as the fitted tips create a natural seal that blocks ambient noise.

Built on the acoustic expertise that designs performance-level in-ear monitors for professional musicians, UE FITS are engineered with premium single dynamic 10mm drivers that provide a sound signature that is full, warm and detailed with deep, tight and punchy bass.

UE FITS deliver up to eight hours of continuous listening on a single charge. Through additional charges from the compact case, UE FITS offer over 20 hours of playback. You can play/pause music and answer calls directly from the earbuds. You can also customize the earbud control buttons using the UE FITS app; to activate voice assistant, skip tracks or control volume. With strategically-positioned dual microphones, the earphones are designed to reduce wind noise and enhance call clarity in any situation. These lightweight earbuds are available in three colors: Cloud (Grey), Dawn (Lilac) and Eclipse (Navy).

Pricing and Availability

UE FITS are available for preorder now at an introductory price of $249.00 from custom.ultimateears.com/fits. UE FITS are available in the U.S. only and will ship this fall.

UE FITS come with a 30-day risk-free trial and a perfect fit guarantee. The UE FITS app is available for iPhone and iPad from the Apple App Store, and for Android™ from the Google Play store.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech International, transforms the way people experience music. Ultimate Ears revolutionized the way artists perform music on stage with the creation of in-ear monitors in 1995. Today, Ultimate Ears continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers and custom-made earphones for professional musicians and consumers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Ultimate Ears and its products, visit the company’s website at www.ultimateears.com.

