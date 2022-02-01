UiPath Launches Next-Gen UiPath Automation Cloud™ to Extend Automation Leadership in Latest Platform Release

Automation Cloud Robots and new UiPath platform offerings make it easier, faster, and simpler for businesses to digitally evolve

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today introduced Automation Cloud Robots alongside a wealth of other powerful new capabilities as a part of the UiPath 2022.4 platform release. The new release provides enterprises with an even more comprehensive automation foundation to achieve fast and accurate outcomes. The new SaaS robots—along with added features that simplify how developers create automations, uplevel security and governance, and expand access to automation to Mac—deepen the reach of automation in the enterprise.

“It is clear that automation is the technology of choice for developers who need to rapidly build applications that drive the business forward,” said Ted Kummert, Executive Vice President, Products & Engineering at UiPath. “We are seeing more customers selecting cloud and our customer-focused innovation continues to strengthen our leadership in the automation market. Our Automation Cloud Robots bring customers the full benefit of the cloud as they scale their automation programs. This release also expands use cases for automation professionals and citizen developers alike and provides numerous enterprise-grade performance and security improvements.”

New features now available in the UiPath Platform 2022.4 release include:

Automation Cloud™ Robots :SaaS robots hosted in the UiPath Automation Cloud™ allow customers to deploy unattended robots instantly without IT, resources, or infrastructure. A VM Automation Cloud Robot is a Windows virtual machine created on-demand in Automation Cloud. It provides an unattended robot that can incorporate customers’ software and configurations and will scale as needed . The new Serverless Automation Cloud Robot is part of a ‘ready-when-you-are’ pool of robots that will immediately and securely run selected automation jobs on demand. With simple browser-based access, Windows, Mac, or Linux users can send work to Automation Cloud Robots and immediately execute in Automation Cloud.

“In the post-pandemic world, enterprises must become more agile and practice enterprise acceleration. Robots have been a welcome and effective tool for developers and business leaders who must create that acceleration,” said Holger Mueller, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. “By making robot usage a cloud offering via Automation Cloud™ Robots, UiPath is providing enterprises an easy way to create and operate bots, democratizing automation even further.”

In addition, UiPath is expanding its monetization offering on its Marketplace by introducing end-to-end business solutions that address business challenges across areas such as accounting, supply chain, manufacturing, insurance, and sales. It opens another gateway for UiPath partners and independent vendors to monetize their automation solutions, attract a wider audience, and unveil greater revenue opportunities through UiPath Marketplace. Vendors can take their business further by offering additional implementation and customization services. Initial vendors launching their business solutions on the Marketplace include: AuraPlayer, Base64.ai, DRUID AI, Element Blue, Int4 AG, INVOKE, KTern.AI, Kanverse.ai, and WonderBotz. For more details visit here.

Register here to join “UiPath Live: The 2022.4 Release Show” for a virtual deep dive into all these features and more.

UiPath has a vision to deliver the fully automated enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

