Udemy Expands Executive Team With Key Hire

Greg Brown Joins the Largest Global Learning Marketplace as President

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#edtech—Udemy, the largest global marketplace for learning and teaching online, today announced that Greg Brown has joined the company as president. Brown brings over 20 years of executive experience leading high-growth and mission-driven technology companies and joins Udemy to help thousands of global customers achieve better business outcomes and drive innovation through learning.

“We are excited to welcome Greg to Udemy during this important growth stage for the company,” said Gregg Coccari, CEO of Udemy. “As our business continues to accelerate around the world, Greg’s leadership experience and industry acumen will be invaluable to help companies and individuals everywhere unlock the value of learning.”

“Udemy is powering the future of skills development and this is a very exciting time to be part of the organization,” said Brown. “After years in the people and talent management industry, it’s clear that traditional approaches to workplace learning can’t keep up with our changing world. Udemy has cracked the code on delivering learning that enables learners, organizations, and instructors to unlock their potential.”

Brown most recently served as CEO at Reflektive, a leading performance, engagement, and analytics solution. Prior to Reflektive, Brown was the Senior Vice President of International Business at Blackhawk Network and held the position of Chief Revenue Officer at Achievers, an industry-leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions. During his tenure, he increased Achievers’ revenue from $27 million to more than $100 million. Brown’s previous experience includes roles at WebEx — where he helped grow revenue from $5 million to over $300 million — as well as PivotLink, Mindjet, and Extole.

This hire comes at an exciting time for Udemy, as the company continues to grow, expanding its global reach to over 35 million learners with 57,000 instructors teaching 130,000 courses in more than 65 languages. In 2020, Udemy reached a $3.25 billion valuation and Udemy for Business surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) with notable customers like The Walt Disney Corporation, Apple, Unicef, PayPal, Accenture, Samsung, Unilever, Instacart, Okta, and thousands of others.

