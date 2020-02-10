UBS Partners With Clients to Design New UBS Financial Services iPhone App

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UBS Wealth Management USA has launched an entirely redesigned UBS Financial Services iPhone® app (”the app”) in close collaboration with UBS clients and financial advisors. The new app is designed to help clients gain a more complete picture of their total wealth, and get insights and research in new ways through their mobile device.

“At UBS, we’re proud to give clients an all-new experience that reflects their immediate and future financial needs and goals,” said Kraleigh Woodford, Head of Digital Client Experience at UBS Wealth Management USA.

The app, which was developed in collaboration with Deloitte, focuses on asking important, real-life questions, to shape a personalized user experience for clients: What are you passionate about? Who are the people you care about most? What do you really want to do with your wealth and life?

Clients uncover tailored insights that help them visualize their financial journey in new ways. The app also encourages clients to have more informed and enriched conversations with their UBS Financial Advisor to help them reach their personal financial goals.

“At Deloitte Digital, we understand that taking a human-first approach to design enables deeper and more impactful engagements,” said Gordon Smith, US Digital Wealth Management Leader at Deloitte Digital, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “We are proud to have collaborated with UBS to create an award-winning digital experience that looks beyond account balances to get to the heart of what clients care about most. By doing so, UBS is able to provide a more personalized and holistic experience that enhances their clients’ financial futures.”

“To design an individualized experience for each client, we worked closely with our clients and financial advisors as part of the design process,” added Woodford. “These efforts enabled us to create a slate of unified, digital experiences centered around our clients. We’re presenting new features to enable clients to have deeper conversations and help them fulfill their own financial goals.”

The app also introduces functionality that lets clients set and track financial milestones, alongside enhanced online account management features.

The redesigned UBS Financial Services iPhone app features:

A personalized experience formed by simple, real-life questions

On-the-go simplicity to help manage their wealth

One-click connection to their Financial Advisor

Simple payments, transfers and card security management

A more holistic view of their finances, whether at UBS or elsewhere

Clearer milestone visualization to help plan for the future

New tools for managing personal cash and viewing banking-related activities at a glance

