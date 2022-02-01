UBS Arena Amplifies Fan Experiences with JBL  

Opened in 2021, UBS Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena located in Long Island, New York. Home to the NHL’s New York Islanders, UBS Arena has a capacity of 19,000 and hosts basketball games, concerts, corporate events and professional wrestling broadcasts in addition to Islanders’ home games. To provide world-class audio experiences for fans and attendees of a wide range of events, the newly constructed facility required a state-of-the-art arena audio solution.

The solution—designed by consultant group Wrightson, Johnson, Haddon & Williams, Inc. and installed by integrators Diversified—consists of over 950 JBL loudspeakers, including eight main bowl arrays of JBL VTX A12 speakers and S28 subwoofers, and a variety of PD Series, AWC Series, VRX Series, Series loudspeakers in balcony, concourse, back-of-house and delay positions. The entire system is powered by Crown I-Tech Series and DCi Series amplifiers, with network control and signal processing provided by BSS Soundweb London devices.

Gear List

96 JBL VTX A12 loudspeakers

32 JBL VTX S28 subwoofers

8 JBL PD764i loudspeakers

270 JBL Control 47C/T loudspeakers

138 JBL Control 24CT loudspeakers

43 JBL Control 25-1 loudspeakers

75 JBL Control 65P/T loudspeakers

18 JBL Control 328CT loudspeakers

17 JBL Control 16 C/T loudspeakers

2 JBL Control 26CT loudspeakers

12 JBL Control 47HC loudspeakers

9 JBL PD566 loudspeakers

24 JBL AWC82 loudspeakers

10 JBL CBT1000 loudspeakers

24 JBL Control126WT loudspeakers

31 JBL PD595 loudspeakers

72 JBL Control 226C/T loudspeakers

18 JBL AM7212/64 loudspeakers

8 JBL VRX932LA-1 loudspeakers

9 JBL Control 47LP loudspeakers

6 JBL Control 328C loudspeakers

2 JBL Control 128WT loudspeakers

4 JBL Control SB2210 loudspeakers

11 JBL Control 28-1 loudspeakers

8 JBL PRX818XLFW subwoofers

6 JBL PRX812W loudspeakers

2 JBL 306P MKII loudspeakers

56 Crown I-Tech 4X3500HD amplifiers

12 Crown DCi 8|600N amplifiers

41 Crown DCi 4|600N amplifiers

10 Crown DCi 4|1250N amplifiers

13 BSS BLU-806 signal processors

15 BSS BLU-BIB break-in boxes

5 BSS BLU-120 I/O expanders

33 BSS BLUCARD-IN mic/line cards

10 BSS BLUCARD-OUT output cards

20 BSS EC-8BV-BLK-US ethernet controllers