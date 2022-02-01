U.S. Mobile Trade-In Programs Saw a 28% Year-on-Year Growth of Money Returned to Consumers in Q3

The amount returned was an estimated $970M, making this the highest third quarter recorded

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today revealed an approximated $970 million was returned to U.S. consumers in Q3 2022 through mobile device trade-in and upgrade programs. This is the highest third quartered recorded, and a 28% year-on-year increase.





These findings are part of Assurant’s quarterly Mobile Trade-in and Upgrade Industry Trends Report for Q3 2022, which reveals steady pace of growth in the secondary device market. The report uses data from Assurant’s Device IQ analytics platform, as well as industry market data, to provide insights into the device trade-in and upgrade trends in North America. The report outlines the top smartphones turned in through trade-in and upgrade programs during the quarter, the average trade-in value of smartphones, along with trade-in trends for Apple watches.

“We typically see higher volumes for device trade-ins in Q3 and Q4 because of new device launches around this time of year, which prompts consumers to upgrade. Though average trade-in value was down, total dollars returned to consumers through trade-in programs increased significantly in Q3 as we saw more customers taking advantage of trade-in offers. The positive volumes are a testament to consumers’ reception to the various promotions carriers, OEMs, cable operators and retailers are offering to migrate customers to 5G compatible devices and premium service plans. Additionally, many consumers are dependent on these promotions for their new device purchases especially during times of economic uncertainty, like the current inflationary environment. Globally, our clients and their customers are paying increasing attention to sustainability initiatives and how trade-in and upgrade programs enable them to contribute towards those initiatives. To date, through these programs, there have been 16.5 million devices collected resulting in over 3,000 metric tons of potential e-waste diverted from landfills,” said Biju Nair, EVP & President, Global Connected Living & International at Assurant.

Other highlights from the report are:

For the second quarter in a row, the iPhone 11 was the top device received through trade-in and upgrade programs. The device made up 38% of the top five devices turned in. This was closely followed by the iPhone XR, which was the top device throughout 2021.

The iPhone 12 is the first 5G smartphone to make it onto the top five devices turned in list.

The Galaxy S9 remained the top Android device turned in as it has since Q2 2020.

The average age of devices traded in has dipped slightly across the board, down to 3.46 years compared to 3.5 years in the last quarter. The average age of iPhones traded in is now 3.41 years, while the average age of Android smartphones traded in is 3.56 years.

The average trade-in value for devices was $111, down $26 from the previous quarter.

The number of trades conducted online in Q3 saw an 86% year-over-year increase compared to the same quarter last year. Since the pandemic, more consumers are shifting their trade-in activity from in-store to online.

For wearables, the Apple Watch Series 7 continued to have the highest trade-in value at $171, this was followed by the Apple Watch Series 6 at $109.

The Assurant Q3 2022 Mobile Trade-in and Upgrade Industry Trends report is available for download here.

About Assurant



Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

Contacts

Press

Andy Mus



Director, External Communications



[email protected]

770-763-1694