U.S. Data Center Construction Market Report 2022: Big Data & IoT Driving Sector Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Data Center Construction Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The U.S. is the most mature data center development and operations market. The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the significant factors driving the growth of the data center construction market in the US.

U.S. DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

The US has emerged as the most prominent cloud market in the world with the presence of major global cloud operators. The wide adoption of cloud services has increased the country’s need for data center construction.

There is increased growth of hyperscale facilities in the US, such as Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Apple, and Google. In 2021, about 27 hyperscale data centers began operations or were under construction in the US.

The modern data center is based upon Tier standards to evaluate facilities based on the efficiency, performance, and redundancy of the infrastructure the Uptime Institute gives. Other standards for construction include LEED Certification, TIA 942, and ANSI/BICSI 002-2019 certifications.

The Western US expects to dominate the market in terms of overall investment during the forecast period, garnering over $6.6 billion. However, the South-Eastern and Mid-Western US will compete with the Western US regarding investments and the number of projects during the forecast period.

KEY TRENDS DRIVING THE MARKET

Impact of Cloud Connectivity

Many hyperscale facilities are being built, enabling cloud service providers to expand their cloud region across the US.

Government agencies have migrated their applications to a private cloud environment where cloud service providers operate.

Major regional cloud service providers plan to collaborate to provide cloud-based services. Collaborations with the new entrants to colocate their workloads with the existing colocation operators.

The growing use of cloud computing applications and services in the US will aid in developing cloud-based hyperscale data centers.

Big Data & IoT Driving the Market Growth

There is a high internet penetration rate in the US, i.e., around 85%, which increases the amount of data generated. Also, the country contributes over 50% of the world’s spending on big data and analytics solutions.

In August 2021, AT&T and Cisco partnered to launch 5G services to boost performance for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across the US.

Metaverse is gaining popularity allowing the users to connect via VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality), generating vast amounts of data using connected devices such as mobile phones & computers.

The adoption of IoT will drive the demand for edge data center construction requiring low latency with high computing capabilities.

Tax Incentives Boosting Construction Market

One of the essential enablers for the data center construction market is tax incentives and breaks offered in states and countries across the US, which helps yield high savings while incorporating other specified benefits.

Rhode Island has passed an act for exception from property and sales tax for 50 years for data centers fulfilling the criteria.

Tax relief of around $150 million was offered to Facebook by Utah’s local community for 20 years.

SEGMENTS ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Facility Type

Colocation Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems

Generators

Power Distribution Units

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers

Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Techniques

Liquid-based Cooling Techniques

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM / BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography:

Western US

South-Eastern US

Mid-Western US

South-Western US

North-Eastern US

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Facility Type

14 Construction Type

15 Infrastructure

16 Electrical Infrastructure

17 Mechanical Infrastructure

18 Cooling Systems

19 Cooling Technique

20 General Construction

21 Tier Standards

22 Geography

23 Western US

24 Southeastern US

25 Midwestern US

26 Southwestern US

27 Northeastern US

28 Competitive Landscape

29 Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

30 Key Data Center Contractors

31 Key Data Center Investors

32 Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

33 Other Prominent Construction Contractors

34 Other Prominent Data Center Investors

35 New Entrants

36 Report Summary

37 Quantitative Summary

38 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

AECOM

Arup

Black & Veatch

Corgan

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED)

Holder Construction

Jacobs

Rogers-O’Brien Construction

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

DataBank

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

Google

Microsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zhtoq

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900