U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen $950M IDIQ Contract

To support Advanced Battle Management System development

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On July 1st, the U.S. Air Force awarded Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) one of several positions on an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at $950 million to support development of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) which will enable rapid decision making and all-domain command and control. Part of the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept, ABMS aims to enable all services to operate together as part of a joint team—connecting sensors, decision makers, and weapons through a secure data network to engage across multiple domains more effectively.

Booz Allen has been selected by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Chief Architect Integration Office (CAIO) and will compete for task orders to support digital transformation across all aspects of the Air Force’s command and control enterprise. By leveraging open systems design, modern software, and AI and machine learning applications, the team will develop a connected ecosystem of digital capabilities and technologies across multiple platforms and domains. This interoperable framework will support rapid data collection and analysis, communication, faster decisions, and enhanced performance—from the Continental United States (CONUS) to the tactical edge.

“As warfare becomes increasingly digital, information is the new weapon. Through our work supporting every U.S. military service over the past decades, we have seen firsthand the challenges of disconnected systems, R&D, policies, and procedures,” said Senior Vice President and Booz Allen’s C5ISR lead Khalid Syed. “The Department of Defense is embarking on an ambitious and necessary endeavor to digitally transform its operations, enabling greater mission readiness and seamless communication from sensor to warfighter. Booz Allen has the expertise needed to integrate diverse legacy systems and breakthrough technologies to strengthen the Air Force’s performance today while it architects solutions for tomorrow.”

To learn more about how Booz Allen is transforming the battlespace of the future through innovation in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality, edge computing, and more, visit: boozallen.com/digitalbattlespace

BAHPR-CW

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by their most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia and offices worldwide, our firm employs nearly 27,200 people and had revenue of $7.5 billion for the 12 months ending March 31, 2020. To learn more, visit BoozAllen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

Contacts

Media Relations – Joseph Campbell, 703-377-4422



Investor Relations – 703-377-5332