tZERO Approved to Launch Retail Broker-Dealer Subsidiary

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–tZERO, a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has approved the membership application of tZERO Markets, a retail broker-dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of tZERO that is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This approval allows tZERO Markets to offer its customers retail brokerage services for digital securities and provide issuers with investment banking and placement agent services in connection with capital raising activities.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “ Today’s announcement is an important milestone and further advances our vision of creating the most robust and innovative marketplace for private assets. Through tZERO Markets, we will establish a direct relationship with our customers, while also offering a streamlined experience for onboarding and trading digital securities. We expect tZERO Markets to launch its services in a couple of months.”

Private markets have become a critical part of capital formation. They include a range of asset types and issuers, including growth-stage companies, real estate, and funds. tZERO is playing an instrumental role in opening additional investment opportunities for investors that would normally not have access to trade private securities.

“ From digitizing a private company’s ownership records to trading through an institutional-grade order-management system, tZERO has built an end-to-end ecosystem that democratizes access to private assets,” concluded Noursalehi.

The initial tZERO Markets’ launch will be web-based, followed by iOS and Android mobile applications, subject to regulatory review. At launch, tZERO Markets will start onboarding U.S.-based retail investors with plans to expand to entities and international investors.

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investor Notice



Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations



This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by the tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

About tZERO



tZERO Group, Inc. and its broker-dealer subsidiaries (tZERO) provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and, at no time, has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

About tZERO Markets



tZERO Markets, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Markets may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. The digital securities relevant to tZERO Markets’ business lines are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The terms “digital” and “digital security” refer to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance the investor experience through added transparency, but have no controlling or legal effect.

