Two-Time F1 Champion Fernando Alonso and SimplyEV Debut Kimoa E-Bike at Miami Grand Prix Week

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DPrinting—Kimoa – the sustainable lifestyle brand created by two-time Formula 1™ champion, Fernando Alonso – is launching its first e-bike during the week of the FORMULA ONE CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX™ 2022.

The Kimoa E-Bike is powered by Arevo’s lineup of the world’s first custom 3D-printed carbon fiber e-bikes, made-to-measure for each rider in a strong, impact-resistant, unibody frame. Debuting today at an exclusive launch event during race week in Miami at SimplyEV’s flagship location in Wynwood, the Kimoa E-Bike will retail starting at $3,999, and will be exclusively sold online at www.kimoa.com and in-store at SimplyEV and Simply Mac locations across the US.

The all-new Kimoa E-Bike powered by Arevo touts a true unibody construction, 3D-printed in a single pass of continuous carbon fiber thermoplastic composite. Unlike other carbon fiber bikes whose frames are glued and bolted together using dozens of individual parts and fabricated from previous-generation thermoset composite materials, the Kimoa bike frame is constructed without joints or glue for seamless strength. Its next-generation thermoplastic materials make it extremely impact resistant, remarkably lightweight, and most importantly – incredibly sustainable.

“At the heart of Kimoa’s DNA is our drive to create a more sustainable lifestyle,” said Kimoa founder and global ambassador, Fernando Alonso. “The Kimoa E-Bike powered by Arevo gives people a curated step towards that active and sustainable lifestyle, tailored specifically for each rider.”

The Kimoa E-Bike is fabricated using Arevo’s advanced 3D-printing process which allows for an unprecedented level of customization, tailoring the frame to riders’ heights, weights, arm and leg lengths, and riding positions. With over 500,000 possible combinations, the Kimoa E-Bike is the most versatile carbon fiber bike ever made.

Each Kimoa E-Bike will be fully customized to its individual rider. Customers will simply go online to Kimoa.com or visit SimplyEV and Simply Mac stores around the US to design and configure their e-bikes.

The e-bike can be fully charged in two hours, providing up to a 55-mile range. It features integrated data and power wiring throughout the frame, enabling a variety of electronic upgrades. Additional options include multiple riding styles (road, gravel, commuting, or cruising), wheel materials (metal or carbon fiber), and finishes (turquoise, fluorescent yellow, black, or white).

To celebrate the launch, SimplyEV will host fan experience events leading up to race day, kicking off with a launch event and party at their flagship Wynwood store in South Florida. Fans and customers are invited to come test out and design their own custom Kimoa E-Bike Powered by Arevo, step into the driver’s set with F1 car simulators, and score an autograph with one of F1’s racing legends.

Visit www.Kimoa.com to learn more.

About Kimoa

Founded by two-time Formula 1 world champion, Fernando Alonso, Kimoa is inspired by the sun, the sea and the light – while kindling a #NeverSurrender spirit that pushes its followers to live life to the fullest. With a wide, fashionable selection of sustainable mobility, eyewear, sportswear, streetwear and accessories, the Madrid-based brand is bringing an authentically eco-friendly lifestyle to the globe – while reflecting the racing, skateboarding, surf/watersports, skiing/snowboarding worlds and more. From organic and recycled materials used in garments produced in Spain and Portugal to ecopackaging and superior technology in eyewear, Kimoa is taking the world by storm. For more information, visit www.Kimoa.com.

About SimplyEV

SimplyEV is the premier one-stop-shop for stylish, eco-conscious mobility and lifestyle accessories – featuring the hottest recreational/commute delivery electric vehicles, equipment and wearable gear. The company is the preferred retailer for sister company, Kimoa – as well as the owner of the electric bike manufacturer, House of Lithium. Other featured marques include Segway, Minimotors, Super 73, Ristretto Bikes, Kumpan Electric, Switch Motorcycles, Trevor Motorcycles, Evolve Skateboards, Radinn boards, GoPro, Aftershokz and more.

SimplyEV’s rapidly expanding network of locations across North America, coupled with a superior direct-to-consumer e-commerce approach, is redefining the dealer experience by offering easy financing, insurance, extended warranties and unrivaled customer service/support programs built to earn trust. For more information, visit www.SimplyEV.com and join the #SimplyEV family through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

SimplyEV is headquartered in Miami and is a unit of Revolution Brands International, LLC.

About Revolution Brands International

Revolution Brands International, LLC is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of recreational electric vehicles, lifestyle products and mobile connectivity accessories. Headquartered in Miami, the organization operates as the parent company for a diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands across its core segments that include Kimoa, SimplyEV, Simply by Clik, House of Lithium and Minimotors– providing consumers with a wide range of high-quality and future-forward products through customer service-focused e-commerce and an expanding network of retail locations.

About Arevo

Arevo is a technology company that automates the design and fabrication of large, geometrically complex, continuous CFRP composite products through a suite of innovations in materials science, robotics and design software. Customers include companies from consumer, industrial, automotive, heavy industries, construction and aerospace sectors.

