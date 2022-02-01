Two Bit Circus Expands Immersive Entertainment Offering to Include Hotels: Reveler’s Resorts

Two Bit Circus Technologies Fuel New Resorts’ Entertainment Experiences and the Micro-Amusement Parks, Including Soon-to-be-Opened Dallas Location

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Two Bit Circus, Inc., an experiential entertainment leader and creators of the world’s first Micro-Amusement Parks, today announced the addition of another tentpole to the company’s location-based entertainment offering with the creation of Reveler’s Resorts, a brand new, world-class family entertainment experience. In the Fall, Two Bit Circus will also unfurl another Micro-Amusement Park in Dallas, Texas, expanding the Company’s immersive entertainment footprint.

Powered by Two Bit Circus’ immersive-fueled experiential entertainment technology, Reveler’s Resorts aims to engage adults and kids of all ages. Reveler’s Resorts will bring all the fun and cutting-edge technology of Two Bit Circus to the resort experience, providing immersive entertainment for all. These drive-to destination hotels will incorporate digital and experiential entertainment and gaming, a perfect combination for today’s amusement desires and family fun experiences.

Two Bit Circus’ Micro-Amusement Park in Dallas, is under construction and set to open in the Fall of 2022, and will feature the latest in immersive entertainment, multi-person virtual reality, custom-designed arcade games, a reimagined midway, and a full carnival canteen of molecular mixology and inventive eats typically found at Two Bit Circus.

“Two Bit Circus’ unique social play provides fun for all, and as we emerge from our homes to gather again, we see a huge opportunity to bring a new location-based experience to life,” said Kim Schaefer, CEO of Two Bit Circus and previously CEO of Great Wolf Resorts. “As people plan their getaways, we’re seeing a resurgence in drive-to destinations for new and unique experiences that are engaging and fun for people of all ages. We believe that Reveler’s Resorts will provide guests of every age with a new way to play together.”

The pandemic wreaked havoc on location-based, in-person everything. For many local conference hotels, the impact of COVID continues to leave rooms vacant and conference spaces empty, with a return to “normal” levels not expected for another 3-5 years. The hard-hit segment of the hospitality industry provides perfect real estate for reimagined drive-to entertainment destinations for families and kid/adults of all ages.

By 2028, the indoor entertainment market is anticipated to be more than $85B, according to Global Market Insights. And 70% of people younger than 25 prefer gaming to watching videos.

“For years Two Bit Circus has brought people together to play,” said Brent Bushnell, chairman of Two Bit Circus. “We are excited to add another tentpole to our entertainment lineup by providing an immersive, drive-to destination along with another Micro-Amusement Park in Dallas.”

Reveler’s Resorts will provide inclusive activities including an immersive story experience woven throughout the entire resort; Circus adventures, STEAM games and workshop activities bring to life the Reveler’s world. Full food and beverage offerings include Plate Spinner Pizza and Cannonball Candy Shop along with carnival carts with signature treats. Reveler’s Resort will also have one-of-a-kind social game attractions and other games, such as a reimagined arcade and midway for upleveled play throughout Reveler’s Circus Grounds area.

About Two Bit Circus

Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is an award-winning community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. Named by Fast Company as one of the most innovative game companies of 2020, and recipient of TripAdvisors’ Traveler’s Choice Award, rated in the top 10% of attractions worldwide, Two Bit Circus is opening the world’s first network of Micro-Amusement Parks. These one-acre entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of a classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class interactive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at the highest resolution.

Designed for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus and #TwoBitCircus

Contacts

Cailey Henderson



[email protected]

415-235-9532