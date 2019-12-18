Twin Peaks Celebrates 30th Anniversary at Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Fans are invited to relive the show’s biggest mysteries, meet their favorite stars and immerse themselves in all things ‘Twin Peaks’ during the unforgettable weekend. Ticket packages go on-sale December 19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#elvis–Nearly three decades ago, audiences around the country were glued to their televisions by the mysterious death of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), and next spring, April 3-5, 2020, fans of the series Twin Peaks will travel to Elvis Presley’s Graceland® for a once-in-a-lifetime fan celebration. David Lynch and Mark Frost created a mystery horror drama series that has continued to amass a cult following, even after its original series finale in 1991, and its impact on pop culture is never-ending. The Twin Peaks 30: Official Fan Celebration, under license from Showtime Networks and ViacomCBS Consumer Products, will be an unforgettable experience featuring Twin Peaks-themed parties, screenings of fan-favorite episodes and the chance for fans to relive their favorite show, accompanied by cherry pie and “damn good coffee.”

The Twin Peaks fan celebration will immerse guests in everything they enjoyed about the series, including celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary with stars Mädchen Amick (Shelly Johnson), Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs), Chrysta Bell (Agent Tammy Preston), Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), Michael Horse (Deputy Tommy ‘Hawk’ Hill), Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer), James Marshall (James Hurley), Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Brennan) and Sabrina Sutherland (Executive Producer). They will share their favorite moments and behind-the-scenes stories from the show, answer questions from fans and participate in autograph signing and exclusive photo opportunities.

“Thirty years go by in the blink of an eye. Enjoy the dream and watch it fly by,” stated Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost.

Ticket packages for the Twin Peaks 30: Official Fan Celebration go on-sale Thursday, December 19, at 2 PM CST (3 PM EST), and fans can visit www.graceland.com/TwinPeaks for more information. Fans in attendance will also have the option to purchase exclusive Twin Peaks merchandise only available to attendees.

In addition to all the celebrity-filled Twin Peaks-themed events, fans of the show will see first-hand why Graceland is rated USA Today’s #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” Along with tours of the iconic Graceland Mansion, they will enjoy special events held across the ever-growing Graceland Campus, including the AAA rated Four Diamond luxury resort, The Guest House at Graceland, Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex and new Graceland Exhibition Center.

For more information about upcoming events at Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

About Showtime Networks

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS, owns and operates the premium television networks SHOWTIME®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, and also offers SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ ON DEMAND and FLIX ON DEMAND®, and the network’s authentication service SHOWTIME ANYTIME®. Showtime Digital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SNI, operates the stand-alone streaming service SHOWTIME®. SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to SHOWTIME via Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Viewers can also watch on computers at Showtime.com. SNI also manages Pop TV. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV®. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Graceland’s new entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive seven USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards: in 2019 it was voted “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark” and “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” in 2018, it was voted “Best Tennessee Attraction,” and “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” in 2015 voted the world’s “Best Musical Attraction” and “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and in 2013 voted the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” In 2019 TripAdvisor named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee, in 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

