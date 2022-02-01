TVU Remote Commentator Platform Enables Live, Remote Sports Commentary Over IP for Mediacorp at the 31st Southeast Asian Games

First TVU Remote Commentator Deployment in Asia Pacific Region at Live Matches of SEA Games 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – May 26, 2022 – TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, announced the first high-profile deployment of its TVU Remote Commentator cloud-based remote commentary platform in the Asia Pacific region. As the official sponsor of the 31st Southeast Asian Games and the technical partner of Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest national media group, TVU provided the solution,TVU Remote Commentator, to enable live, remote commentary with announcers in different countries, synchronized to furnish a natural, conversational affect.

At the SEA Games, the TVU Remote Commentator proved the ideal cloud platform for collaboration of multiple commentators in multiple remote locations on a single production.

For the Philippines vs. Timor-Leste men’s football match, for instance, Mediacorp created a live conversation between commentators at the IBC in Hanoi and at Mediacorp TV headquarters in Singapore. Using TVU Remote Commentator, each announcer was able to see the live game video, hear each other’s commentary, and hear audio from the stadium – all live and in sync. The result was a discussion that was as easy and natural as if they’d been together at the event.

The Commentator of Mediacorp was using TVU Remote Commentator in IBC of SEA Games 2022 in Hanoi, Vietnam

Commentators conducted remote commentator from Sydney using TVU Remote Commentator for several events, including the Women’s Synchro 10m Platform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJGq548LxxU ) and Men’s Tanding (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLAgac0v9fY ).

“This is our first time using TVU Remote Commentator,” said JunJie Lee, Technical Head for SEA Games of Mediacorp. “It’s quite stable and user friendly. We foresee using it again soon.”

TVU Remote Commentator solution schema for Mediacorp

TVU TimeLock auto sync technology ensured that the audio and video of all commentators were synced with the main video feed, regardless of network latency or distance from the event. TVU Timelock provides wireless, untethered remote production.

TVU’s web-based audio mixer allowed audio operators to manage all commentator feeds with level control, recording, mute/unmute, and audio channel mapping for outputs. Localized commentary feeds could be routed to separate audio channels, or separate outputs could be created for each channel. Beyond live productions, TVU Remote Commentator can also be used to upload files for recorded voice overs.

The production staff of Mediacorp used TVU’s web-based audio mixer for multi-side remote commentating via TVU Remote Commentator

“TVU’s deployment of IP media infrastructure at the Southeast Asia Games proves that cloud-based workflows are the new standard for large-scale, global live events, “ said Liming Fu, VP for APAC Sales of TVU Networks. “The TVU ecosystem provides the high quality of traditional broadcast, with the flexibility of infrastructure-free, cloud-based broadcasting over the public internet. Our easy-to-deploy, SaaS modular solutions like TVU Remote Commentator create additional enhancements, delivering not just broadcast-quality audio but also language-independent channels for localized coverage – even when the event and commentators are in different places of the world.”

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. With AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution, and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

About Mediacorp

Mediacorp Pte. Ltd. (Mediacorp) is a Singaporean mass media and entertainment group conglomerate that serves as the country’s national public broadcaster for radio, television and digital content. It runs six television channels, 11 radio stations, and an on-demand streaming service, MeWatch (previously Toggle), making it the largest media business in Singapore. It is owned by Temasek Holdings, an investment company owned by the Government of Singapore. It also forms part of a duopoly in the country, the other being the SPH Media Trust.