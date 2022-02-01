TVU One Solves Bandwidth Bottleneck at League of Legends World Championship

TVU Networks provides world class support for media companies and content creators

Mountain View, CA, December 6 – In the Fall of 2022, KORIZON Esports, founded in 2019 by Ashley Kang to connect the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) with the game’s global fan base, traveled to the United States for the League of Legends World Championship, held across four cities in North America. The only issue? Bandwidth. Player interviews were taking hours to upload.

TVU Networks delivered a TVU One, traditionally used primarily as a 4k live video transmitter, to allow for constant 5G internet connection during the nearly month-long event. After each match, members of the media are permitted limited access to players from the teams. Due to the size of the event, the large number of journalists and the thousands of fans, available bandwidth gets gobbled up quickly.

The TVU One router feature allowed KORIZON to immediately upload large size files and footage to their editor in South Korea and share it with subscribers on Youtube. This included interviews with the 2022 World Championship team DRX who completed a miracle cinderella-story run and the runner-up T1.

The TVU One’s compact size meant KORIZON could upload on the go, no matter the venue or location of the interview. “KORIZON and I could not have covered Worlds 2022 at the speed and precision I achieved without TVU Networks,” Ashley Kang cofounder of Korizon and media personality said. Korizon totalled 5.8 million views throughout their coverage of the 2022 World Championship.

As esports continues to grow, TVU Networks is committed to expanding its remote broadcast solutions and products into this dynamic environment.

“Being able to help KORIZON provide their top-tier content even faster while being so far from their offices was a no brainer,” TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen said. “The global scale, speed and lack of latency needed for esports makes our remote solutions a perfect fit.”

