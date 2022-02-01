TVU Networks to Provide Onsite and Remote Support to Broadcasters at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris

Extensive Production Service and Rental Offerings to Include: Cloud-based REMI, Remote Commentating, AI-driven Ingest and Clipping, and 5G Transmitters

BARCELONA, SPAIN – June 20, 2023 – TVU Networks, a pioneer in cloud-based workflow solutions for live content creation and distribution, is providing support for customers at the highly anticipated 2024 Summer Games taking place at 35 venues throughout France and Tahiti. As the world converges in the City of Light to witness this global sporting event, TVU will offer broadcasters and content creators the latest in cloud-based live video production tools and dedicated technical support both onsite and remotely.

TVU expects its cloud-based production solutions to be in especially high demand next summer by broadcasters. The company saw a more than 245% increase in total hours logged across its portfolio of cloud products during the time period of the most recent football competition in Qatar last year when compared to the total hours for the earlier Tokyo summer and Beijing winter games combined.

Among the key offerings from TVU for the Summer Games will be its IP and cloud-based remote production ecosystem. TVU’s solutions, including TVU RPS One for portable hybrid REMI, TVU Producer for professional cloud production, TVU RPS and TVU RPS Link Encoder for synchronized multi-camera IP remote production, TVU Remote Commentator for synchronized on-air audio commentaries, enable broadcasters to produce professional live content without the need for extensive on-site resources. Leveraging the cloud and a broadcaster’s existing studio infrastructure, users can efficiently manage and control their productions remotely, ensuring high-quality coverage of the competition venues, athlete and fan interviews, beauty shots of France, and any breaking news while reducing costs and logistical complexities. These production tools will be available on a rental basis depending on the specific needs of the users.

Broadcasters can also harness the power of TVU’s AI-driven TVU Search to create even more compelling stories faster. TVU Search is a cloud-native, ingesting, indexing, search and clipping service designed to help storytellers quickly locate specific moments within large amounts of recorded and live video content fast using the power of artificial intelligence. You simply type in what you are looking for, and it rapidly finds content matching your description.

For broadcasters looking to offer a dedicated channel covering all aspects of the Summer Games for their viewers, cloud-native TVU Channel offers a professional user-friendly service for creating, managing, and monetizing live programming channels across various platforms, including connected TV, OTA and OTT. Creators can use the content produced using tools from the TVU ecosystem or their own devices to quickly populate and launch programming channels with minimal costs and virtually no infrastructure. TVU Channel even seamlessly integrates with existing workflows, streamlining the entire broadcasting process.

Continuing two decades of experience supporting events, TVU will provide equipment rentals of its award-winning TVU One 5G cellular transmitter in Paris as well as its full complement of IP and cloud-based remote production solutions. This rugged and proven device combines reliability, mobility, and high-quality video encoding capabilities, enabling broadcasters to transmit live video in 1080p or 4K HDR at sub-second latency. It uses aggregated cellular and patented IS+ technology to deliver exceptional resilience and efficiency.

TVU will deploy a dedicated team of experts at the Summer Games. The onsite support team will be available before, during, and after the event to assist customers with equipment pickups, setup and technical questions. In addition to the onsite team, TVU will offer 24/7 remote technical support for the entire duration of the event. This round-the-clock support system is designed to give customers peace-of-mind that they can reach someone if any issues should arise, allowing them to focus on bringing all of the excitement of the games to their viewers.

“TVU Networks is excited to be a part of next year’s Summer Games and to support our customers in their coverage of this iconic global event,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “With our cloud-based remote production ecosystem, AI-driven TVU Search, and experienced equipment rental process, we are confident that broadcasters will have the tools they need to deliver captivating coverage onsite and remotely. Our dedicated technical support teams are committed to providing any assistance to our customers, ensuring their success throughout the event.”

Additional information about TVU’s services for the Summer Games can be found at info.tvunetworks.com/summer-games-2024.

About TVU Networks:

TVU Networks is the premier global provider of SaaS and Cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries, including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI, microservices and automation-driven technology, TVU helps enterprises realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its ecosystem for live video acquisition, production and distribution. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to streamline and monetize the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

