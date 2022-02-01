TVU Networks an Official Sponsor of the 2022 Southeast Asian Games

TVU Networks to Provide IP-based Infrastructure for

Content Distribution and Management and 24/7, on-Site Support

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – May 5, 2022 – TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, announced it is an official sponsor and provider of IP-based video infrastructure to the Organizing Committee and Host Broadcaster for the 2022 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) to be held in and around Hanoi, Vietnam from May 12-23. TVU Media Services will also provide 24/7 on-site support with local staff in English and Vietnamese.

Set to be officially opened and closed by Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, the biennial SEA Games is the biggest sporting event in Southeast Asia. The 2022 Games will feature 40 sports with 526 medal events, attracting around 10,000 participants from 11 countries in the region.

TVU Networks will install 23 TVU Transceivers to manage the distribution of 40 channels of content for rights holders to access coverage of the official sporting event competitions. A fully supported IP infrastructure will be installed at the International Broadcast Center (IBC) in Hanoi to aggregate and syndicate all real-time feeds produced by Host Broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV), delivering those feeds via the open internet to rights-holding media organizations.

TVU’s cloud-based SaaS solutions will provide rights holders with the tools needed to store, search, clip edit and provide audio commentary on all content produced during the event, from facilities in their home countries or anywhere in the world.

In addition to the TVU Transceivers, the available TVU infrastructure at the IBC will include: the TVU Grid distribution platform; TVU MediaMind media supply chain management platform; TVU MediaSource cloud-based news feed platform and TVU Search, the AI-based search engine within TVU MediaSource; TVU Partyline cloud collaboration solution; TVU Producer live streaming and video production platform; and TVU Remote Commentator for cloud-based, remote live commentary.

The TVU Transceiver is the primary edge-device for TVU, IP and cloud workflows. It is designed to host TVU applications that can accomplish multiple tasks simultaneously, including: SDI/IP encode and decide, frame-accurate IP video switching, graphics overlay, AI-based close captioning, store and forward file transfers and more.

At the SEA Games TVU One transmitters will ensure ultra-reliable transmission via IS+ and HEVC for camera operators to send video to the IBC infrastructure or directly to the home production facility. Non-TVU Networks customers can rent TVU One transmitters, bundled with TVU Transceivers to receive signals transmitted from the TVU Ones or distributed via the IBC using the IP-based TVU Networks’ video infrastructure.

Liming Fu, TVU Networks VP of Sales for the APAC Region said, “TVU Networks is honored to be a sponsor of the 31st SEA Games, and to provide critical IP infrastructure for distribution and management of the live content. TVU infrastructure will be online for 100% of the duration of this prestigious sporting event, providing essential backup and redundant signals to VTV and rights holders in the event of satellite transmission issues.”

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.